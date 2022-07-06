Furry Friends

Sybil, domestic short hair

Sybil is a 10-month-old curiosity seeker. This inquisitive little beauty likes to explore, play, sniff and snuggle. She also is an expert lap-warmer. Sybil has been playing with her friends in the cat room but is really hoping that a forever family will spot her and fall in love with her like many of the staff already have. Sybil is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Scottie, collie mix

Scottie’s expression says it all: “Let’s play!” And that’s mostly what this big guy likes to do. Whether it’s playing fetch (he hasn’t quite mastered it yet but he’s still trying) or taking a walk on a leash, this boy’s energy can be endless. At 55 pounds, he thinks he’s a lap dog. And don’t tell him that he’s 3 ... he still thinks he’s a puppy. Scottie is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. He’s a one-of-a-kind dude who can’t wait to meet his forever family.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.