Artificial habitats help to improve fish populations at Smith Mountain Lake

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources capped off the year by placing several artificial fish habitats around Smith Mountain Lake as part of its ongoing effort to improve fish populations.

More than 30 habitats were placed between channel markers B9 and B24 in December, adding to more than 300 already placed around the lake since the program began in 2017. Funding is provided each year by Appalachian Power Co.

Daniel Wilson, fisheries biologist for DWR, has been overseeing the program since it started. He oversees the purchase of the artificial fish habitats each year, which he changes annually based on what he has found that the fish like.

"We haven't put the same thing in for two years in a row yet," Wilson said.

The main goal of the fish habitats is to provide a place for young fish under a year old to hide from larger predators. Wilson said natural habitats created from trees or brush sinking into the lake are harder to find as larger portions of the lakefront are developed.

So far, Wilson has found that young bluegill and largemouth bass use the habitats the most, but other fish can be found there as well. Crappie also use them if they are abundant in the area of the lake.

"That first year is the most problematic," Wilson said of the fish he hopes use the habitat. "It's the period when we lose the most fish."

Wilson said larger bass, crappie, catfish and striped bass will eat the young fish. The habitats slightly increase a fish's odds for survival.

Wilson did say that any signs of improvement in the fish population will be slow and over a extended amount of time as the program continues. "The idea is as we do this over a 30-year period it starts making a difference," he said.

Each summer Wilson inspects the habitats to see how they are doing to get a better idea of what is working. The habitats stretch from the Smith Mountain Lake State Park on the Roanoke River portion of the lake to much of the Blackwater River portion.

While any noticeable improvements to the fish population from the fish habitats may be decades away, Wilson said the current status of Smith Mountain Lake's fish population is good. He said the largemouth, smallmount and striped bass populations in the lake are doing well.

"Right now, things are going pretty good," he said.