The Franklin County Board of Supervisors reached a stalemate Tuesday when deciding how to proceed with a siting agreement for a solar facility proposed in the Henry area.

Supervisors voted 3-3 with one member absent on a motion to approve the new solar facility in Henry. With the tie, the motion will likely be held over to the next meeting.

Constitution Solar is requesting approval for a 4 megawatt solar generation facility that would be in an open field near the intersection of U.S. 220 and Henry Road. An area of 50 acres inside of the 160 acre property would be used for the solar facility.

Since the proposed solar facility is in a non-zoned area of Franklin County, a siting agreement has been negotiated between the county and Constitution Solar. The agreement allows the county to hold the solar company to certain terms and conditions to mitigate any impact to the community.

This will be the second siting agreement for a solar facility proposed by the county. The first was for Willow Solar, a 12 megawatt facility approved by supervisors in November near the intersection of Davis Mill Road and Virginia 40.

Ed Switzer, senior development manager with Catalyze overseeing Constitution Solar, provided details about the project with supervisors on Tuesday. Catalyze is an independent power producer with several solar projects across the country.

“We’ve got quite a bit of experience with projects this size,” Switzer said.

Blackwater District representative Ronald Mitchell, one of two supervisors who voted against the previous solar facility, questioned how beneficial the proposed Constitution Solar facility would be.

“This does not benefit our citizens at all,” Mitchell said. While the power generated by the solar facility would be sold to Appalachian Power, he said it would not result in lower energy costs for customers which Switzer agreed would be the case.

Assistant County Administrator Steve Sandy estimated earlier in the meeting that the solar facility would generate $483,705 in revenue for the county in its 35 year life of the project. The amount comes from revenue generated from real estate taxes, revenue share and a one-time capital contribution of $120,000.

Rocky Mount District representative Mike Carter moved to postpone a vote on the solar facility until a later meeting when Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson would be present for the vote. Thompson left the meeting early on Tuesday.

Mitchell, Snow Creek District representative Nick Mitchell and Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith all voted against the postponement. With the absence of Thompson, the vote failed due to a tie.

Carter then moved to approve the siting agreement for the solar facility. Before taking the vote Blue Ridge District representative Tim Tatum said he was supporting the proposal since it was an agreement between the landowner and Constitution Solar who would be leasing the land.

“I’m a firm believer in property rights, that’s why I represent a district in the county that is unzoned,” Tatum said. “People that own property should have the right to determine what happens on that property.”

When the vote was called, Ronald Mitchell, Nick Mitchell and Smith all voted against the proposal leading to another tie. With that, supervisors decided to take no other action with the proposal which likely means it will be taken up again at the supervisors’ next meeting.

Supervisors also approved additional limits on solar facilities in the county on Tuesday. The county now has a limit of 1,500 acres of solar facilities in the county. The amount would include all leased land and not just acres where solar panels are placed.

A minimum setback of 300 feet from above ground solar infrastructure to any adjacent off-site residential structure was also approved by supervisors.