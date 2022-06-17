Juneteenth returns to Booker T. Washington National Monument

Booker T. Washington National Monument’s annual Juneteenth celebration is set to return this Saturday with a free gospel music concert and a tour that examines the history of America’s newest federal holiday.

A Juneteenth celebration had been an annual event at the park since 2002 until COVID-19 restrictions canceled the 2020 event. In 2021, a smaller, mostly online event was held to commemorate Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday.

While last year’s online broadcast allowed the park a way to connect virtually with the community to celebrate Juneteenth, senior ranger Tim Sims said park staff missed the live connection with the public—especially on such a major year for the holiday.

“We tried to make the best of it we could,” Sims said. “There was a bit of disappointment we couldn’t have the event live.”

This Saturday, the park is marking the return of its Juneteenth celebration with some changes to its usual format. Gospel concerts will be held throughout the event scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but will be in a new location near the park’s visitor center.

A stage will be set up at the base of a small hill in one of the park’s fields. Tents will be set up along the hill for guests to view the concert. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own tents to set up for those interested in additional social distancing.

Children’s activities will be scheduled throughout the day including the park’s new Booker’s Book Trail and food vendors will be on site.

The park’s visitor center will also be open during the event.

Also new this year will be a park ranger led Freedom Tour scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The tour will discuss the history of Juneteenth which commemorates the proclamation issued by Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger in 1865 in Galveston, Texas which ordered the freedom of more than 200,000 enslaved Black people in Texas.

The emancipation of Booker T. Washington will also be discussed during the tour. Washington was just a young boy living on the Burroughs Plantation when he learned of his freedom. He described it in his autobiography, “Up From Slavery.” The plantation where he was born and freed is now the site of the national monument named after him.

Sims said the goal of the tour is to provide a better understanding of what Juneteenth is for those people who may not know much about the holiday. That will include a discussion on the complicated history of freedom in America.

“At the end of it all, Juneteenth is another opportunity for Americans to reflect on what it is to be free,” Sims said.