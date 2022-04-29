Library events for May

The Franklin County Public Library has the following events planned for May.

Rocky Mount (355 Franklin Street)

Genealogy Friends will meet on May 4 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The meeting is for family history researchers of all levels. Research tips and tricks will be shared.

Friends of the Library will be holding book sales on May 12 from 3-6:30 p.m., May 13 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and May 14 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Teen Tuesday is May 3 from 4-5 p.m. The event will include making Baby Yoda Mother's Day cards and a Star Wars trivia game.

Teen Tuesday is May 10 from 4-6 p.m. The event will include decorating mini potted plants, seed packets to take home and board and video games.

Teen Tuesday is May 17 from 4-5 p.m. The event will include paint designs and cartoon characters on picture frame glass to make "pane paintings." Sign up at the second floor circulation desk by May 7.

Teen Tuesday is May 24 from 4-6 p.m. The event will include studying, reading, crafting and playing video games either independently or with others. An embroidery workshop will also be offered.

Teen Tuesday is May 31 from 4-6 p.m. The event will include discussion about teen-coordinated summer library activities and volunteer opportunities. Peer book reviews will be shared in the Future Librarians Book Club.

Toddler Time is on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. for ages 0-5.

Story Time is on Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. for ages 0-5.

Westlake (84 Westlake Road, #109)

Storytelling Workshops. 5/5 and 5/19. 2-3:30P. All ages. Dramatist Rex Stephenson will teach how to craft and tell a story. Enjoy live performances, hands-on exercises, and the chance to tell your own story. Franklin County Public Library-Westlake

American Red Cross Blood Drive, Westlake branch of Franklin County Public Library. 5/31. 10A-3P. Appointments scheduled at redcrossblood.org.

Story Time. Ages 0-5. Wednesdays & Thursdays, 10:30A. Franklin County Public Library-Westlake

Lego Club. 5/10. 5:30P-6:30P. Franklin County Public Library-Westlake

In May, the FCPL Bookmobile, which brings traditional library services directly to Franklin County residents and neighborhoods, will introduce the following monthly itinerary for serving Franklin County:

First Thursday – King Park, Henry, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; Crossroads (Rt. 40 & Dry Hill Rd), Ferrum, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Second Thursday – Coopers Cove Community Center, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; Stop-In Shell, Burnt Chimney, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Third Thursday – Boones Mill Village Park at Depot, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; Adney Gap at Pipeline Access Rd #31 (18000 area of Callaway Rd), 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Fourth Thursday – Penhook United Methodist Church (Rt. 40), 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; Snow Creek Elementary School (Vista Rd & Sontag Rd), 12:30-2:30 p.m.

In addition, beginning in May, the bookmobile will travel to opposite ends of Franklin County every month on the first Saturday. It will start off at Dollar General in Henry on 220 S, 9-11 a.m., then go to Southern States in Boones Mill on 220 N, 12-2 p.m.