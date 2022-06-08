Moving Wall arrives at SML

The arrival of The Moving Wall to Smith Mountain Lake was marked with an opening ceremony at Crazy Horse Marina on June 2. A large crowd of veterans as well as civilians were in attendance to see the start of the half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial’s four-day stay at the lake.

Stanley Ohneck, a Vietnam Veteran who participated in the Battle of Hamburger Hill, was a special guest speaker for the ceremony. He thanked the many people in attendance for their support.

“I’m honored to be amongst you all,” Ohneck said.

Hamburger Hill was one of the more bloody battles of the Vietnam War with more than 70 soldiers killed in action and more than 370 wounded. There names are listed as a just a few of the more than 58,000 that make up the memorial.

“There names are all on that wall there,” Ohneck said.

The arrival of the memorial to Smith Mountain Lake is because of the efforts of American Legion Post 62. Several of the members spoke briefly during the ceremony about the efforts to bring the wall here to show support for those Vietnam Veterans who reside in the area.

Post member Brian Keaton said he hated how veterans of the Vietnam War were treated when he addressed the large crowd on June 2. He said it was far different than his experience as a more recent veteran.

“You guys were treated like crap,” Keaton said. “If I could switch it with you I would.”

Following the ceremony on June 2, attendees were encouraged to walk around the memorial for an up-close view. A few scanned the thousands of names searching for friends or family members.