New cellphone, dress code policies

Franklin County Public Schools is introducing a division-wide cellphone use policy this school year.

The Franklin County School Board approved the policy at its May 9 meeting and it goes into effect with the start of the 2022-23 school year in August.

The cellphone use policy was developed by a committee of three principals, three parents, K-12 Curriculum Director Brenda Muse, Technology Director Tim Morrison and Blackwater District Representative Arlet Greer. They gathered input from school employees and reviewed policies from nearby divisions.

The policy is divided into three sections, one covering all grade levels, one for kindergarten through eighth grade and one for ninth through 12th grades.

"(All) students may use their cellphones after school hours and to and from school while following the guidelines," Morrison said.

The district-wide guidelines prohibit cyberbullying and "inappropriate use of social media, vulgar pictures, text messages, videos, etc." during school activities and while a cellphone is on school property, including school transportation. Students are solely responsible for their cellphone.

From 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., students in kindergarten through eighth grade may not use cellphones and other forms of electronic communication/tools.

"Even for instruction," Morrison said. "They may use their Chromebook, and that's it."

Kindergarten through eighth grade students who violate the policy will receive a warning and a referral on their first offense. A second offense will result in a referral and device confiscation, to be returned to the student at the end of the school day. Third offense consequences are similar, except a parent must pick up the device from the school office at the end of the day. On a fourth offense, the student will also "receive a disciplinary action," which could range from detention to a stay at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School's Secondary Learning Center (SLC) if the behavior continues.

For older students, the cellphone policy codifies the high school's existing stop-light system, which seems to work well, Morrison said.

"The green zones are...the cafeteria, of course in the hallway during class transition time," Kobe Levisy, a student representative on the board, said. "The yellow zones are more the classrooms, at the teachers' discretion, and then the red zones are going to be the offices, student services, the restrooms."

Caroline Horne, another student representative on the board, noted that high school teachers are usually more lenient as students get older and earn more trust.

At the high school, cellphone policy violations will first be met with a warning from the teacher. On the second offense, the teacher will contact the student's parent/guardian. Subsequent offenses will result in a referral coupled with time in detention, in school suspension and finally assignment to SLC.

For all students, the number of cellphone policy offenses resets every school year.

At the same meeting, the school board approved changes to the division's dress code policy, including a clarification that all clothing must cover the stomach "even when arms are raised" and a requirement that clothing have 3-inch wide shoulder straps, unless covered by a jacket or sweater. Also, students in grades eight and under may not wear headgear or head apparel "unless permitted for religious, medical or extenuating circumstances approved by administration."