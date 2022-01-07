New representation on Franklin County Planning Commission

A long time Franklin County Planning Commission member is stepping down, making way for some new blood on the commission. Jim Colby has been serving as the Gills Creek representative since 2012. He is stepping down in the middle of his four-year term and his neighbor is filling his seat.

“My term was through June 30, 2024, and I just was getting burned out,” said Colby. “I was in my third term. In six months, I will be 80 years old. And I’m thinking that at this point it’s better to turn this over to someone who is younger and has more of a future outlook than I do.”

That person just happens to be his neighbor Cheryl Ege. Ege moved to Waverly Place in 2009.

“I’m actually the HOA president from my neighborhood,” said Ege. “I’ve been the secretary, treasurer, this year I’m the president. This just seems like something that I would be able to do, that I would be interested in doing. Franklin County is a great place to live, and I do think this will be a learning opportunity for me to work with the planning commissioners and members of the planning department.”

Ege is from Sterling, Virginia. “As a result of the pandemic, we are almost here full time,” explained Ege. “I do have elderly parents in Winchester, so we are frequently up there.”

Ege worked for Fairfax County Public Schools for 30 years. She was a teacher and IT director and the assistant comptroller. She is hoping her experience as an educator and director of IT, in which she evaluated and implemented IT projects would translate into evaluating projects that come before the Planning Commission.

“I have had talks with Cheryl over the last six months and have promised her, unlimited mentoring for all 2022 to whatever extent she would like,” said Colby. “And I think that helped convince her. It’s a significant undertaking for someone. She has some skills that I had observed, and I thought she was the best candidate that I knew of to fill my shoes.”

They are some shoes to fill. Colby’s first full time job in 1965 was with the Prince William County planning department in Manassas. He went on to get a master’s degree in regional and city planning and held planning jobs at the local, state and federal level. He retired in 2006 from the Bureau of Land Management before moving to Franklin County that year.

In February 2021, Colby learned he could no longer drive himself the 25 miles to the monthly commission meetings in Rocky Mount. That was one of the deciding factors in stepping down, Colby said.

So, he has passed the reigns to Ege. The Planning Commission has a big meeting on Jan. 11.

“We are having a public hearing on utility scale solar and changes to the zoning ordinance that would help to establish regulations for Franklin County Utility Scale solar,” said Ege. “Utility scale solar involves usually several 100 acres, if not more, put under solar panels. And then it’s connected to the electrical grid. Utility scale solar is generally leased for 30 years.”

Ege has been reviewing the zoning ordinances to prepare for her new role. “I really see my role as to help the planning department and the rest of my planning commissioners make informed recommendations to the Board of Supervisors.”

Colby hopes the zoning ordinance written 33 years ago will be updated. He said he is disappointed it was not done while he was on the commission. “It’s obsolete. It’s broken and it is not serving the county.”

Colby said the county was well on its way to correcting its zoning issues and a zoning report in 2010 showed the progress that was being made, but for some reason it stalled.

“I believe the Board of Supervisors would need to ask the Planning Commission or the planning staff to look at that zoning and then we would look at it in support of that request,” said Ege. “We have a lot of property zoned back in 1988 when most of the lake was agriculture, zoned at A1 for agriculture. Looking at zoning and deciding what areas are more residential than agriculture is something that has come up in the last several meetings I have attended.”

According to the Virginia Chapter of the American Planning Association, “Zoning is intended to avoid disruptive land use patterns by preventing activities on one property from generating external effects that are detrimental to other properties.”

Colby adds, “It’s about protection not regulation. You buy home in what looks like a residential area, but you don’t have the protection of residential zoning because the area is zoned for agriculture even though there is no agriculture there.”

Another issue Ege has seen come up is short term rentals. “Many neighborhoods, including my own, already have covenants that prevent short term rentals. I know there are always requests coming for the commission to consider.”