Poker run kicks off summer at Crazy Horse

More than 50 boats competed in the 23rd annual Tom Maynard Memorial Poker Run on Saturday. Sponsored by the Smith Mountain Lake Boating Association, the event saw a return after being postponed last year due to the pandemic.

The poker run kicked off from Crazy Horse Marina in Moneta on Saturday morning. The start changed venues this year after traditionally being held at Mariners Landing in Huddleston.

Participants traveled to multiple card stops around the lake in an effort to get a $1,500 for the best hand. Stops this year included Drifter’s, Magnum Point Marina, Mango’s Bar and Grill, Mariners Landing, The Dock at SML and Crazy Horse Marina.

Money raised during the event helps support organizations that promote boating safety and education.