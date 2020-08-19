By JASON DUNOVANT
Smith Mountain Dock and Lodge, one of the lake’s oldest marinas, is now under new ownership.
The historic marina was sold to new owners in May and with the change comes a new name. Smith Mountain Dock and Lodge is now The Dock at SML.
Renovations are already underway at the marina since the purchase. A updated fuel system is now in place that allows 24/7 pay at the pump. Some of the old structures at the property have been demolished in recent weeks to make room for new structures.
“We have begun some improvement and repair to the boat docks and wet slips and hope to have a more formal master plan as the off-season approaches,” said Jeff Wilson, the marina’s manager.
While some changes are coming, Wilson said new owners want to keep the traditions of the location alive. “Families, multiple generations, have a history of visiting this property over the years from storing their boats, to feeding the pet carp, to getting something to eat,” Wilson said. “We want to keep that great family friendly place and make it even better.”
While a formalized plan is not yet complete, Wilson said there are discussions to have a restaurant and boat rentals at the marina. A plan is expected to be completed in the coming months.
Wilson said members of the ownership group have vacationed at Smith Mountain Lake over the years and came to love the area.
Last year they learned the marina was for sale.
While Wilson could not say what the purchase price of the marina was, it was listed at $2.1 million.
In July, nearby residents of the marina held a farewell party for longtime managers Todd and Donna Holcomb, who had run the marina for 14 years.
