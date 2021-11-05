SML Chili Festival returns this Saturday

The intoxicating aroma of home-cooked chili will fill the air of Bridgewater Plaza once again this Saturday. After a year absence, the Smith Mountain Lake Chili Festival has returned.
This year more than a dozen teams will be bringing the heat with their own homemade recipes in a battle to be named the lake’s best chili. A committee will be on hand to pick a favorite based on taste, consistency, aroma, color and bite.
In addition to the Best Chili prize, awards will also be given for Peoples’ Choice and Best Showmanship. They will be chosen by the public by an online vote throughout the day. Visitors will be able to scan a QR code at the festival with their mobile phone to cast a vote.
“We’ve got a good list of folks signed up this year,” said Erin Stanley, member relations and events director for the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce which organizes the annual event.
Now in its 18th year, the festival has grown into a popular fall tradition at Smith Mountain Lake. The event was postponed last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
This year’s festival is set to begin this Saturday at 11 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m. Chili tastings will be held from 12 noon until 2 p.m.
An awards presentation to announce the winners will be held at Mango’s Bar and Grill at 3:30 p.m. The bar will also provide live music throughout the day as part of the festival.
Multiple craft and food vendors will also have booths at this year’s festival.
Large crowds are expected this Saturday. Stanley said most lake residents are eager for a reason to get out and enjoy the fall weather.
“I think so many people have been cooped up for so long,” Stanley said. “They are ready to get out.”
Due to the crowds, additional parking will be provided at Trinity Ecumenical Parish. A shuttle bus will be provided to transport festival-goers from the church to Bridgewater Plaza.
Because it is an outdoor event, masks will not be required. Stanley said the chamber is encouraging visitors to wear masks while at the chili festival.
Tickets are $7 per person (cash or card) with kids 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets will only be available at the entrance to the festival on Saturday.
The SML Regional Chamber of Commerce also has T-shirts available of this year’s chili festival at the Visitors Center at Bridgewater Plaza.