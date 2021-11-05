SML Chili Festival returns this Saturday

The intoxicating aroma of home-cooked chili will fill the air of Bridgewater Plaza once again this Saturday. After a year absence, the Smith Mountain Lake Chili Festival has returned.

This year more than a dozen teams will be bringing the heat with their own homemade recipes in a battle to be named the lake’s best chili. A committee will be on hand to pick a favorite based on taste, consistency, aroma, color and bite.

In addition to the Best Chili prize, awards will also be given for Peoples’ Choice and Best Showmanship. They will be chosen by the public by an online vote throughout the day. Visitors will be able to scan a QR code at the festival with their mobile phone to cast a vote.

“We’ve got a good list of folks signed up this year,” said Erin Stanley, member relations and events director for the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce which organizes the annual event.

Now in its 18th year, the festival has grown into a popular fall tradition at Smith Mountain Lake. The event was postponed last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year’s festival is set to begin this Saturday at 11 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m. Chili tastings will be held from 12 noon until 2 p.m.