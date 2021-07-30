Stik-Pak Solutions opens new facility at Summit View

Stik-Pak Solutions cut the ribbon on a new 50,000-square- foot building at Summit View Business Park expected to create 52 new jobs in Franklin County.

Several county leaders joined Stik-Pak Solutions staff in the celebration Tuesday. Company CEO Kennon Marshall thanked the county for its support and praised the business park where the company resides.

“Stik-Pak has found its forever home here at the 50,000- square-foot facility among the tranquil atmosphere of Summit View,” Marshall said.

Stik-Pak Solutions was first established in Franklin County in 2013 as an offshoot of the company Solution Matrix that uses form, fill and seal machinery for the medical industry. Stik-Pak Solutions expanded the use of that machinery to produce flexible pouch packaging for the food and beverage industry.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2019 Stik-Pak broke ground on the expansion at Summit View. The companies’ $10 million investment is anticipated to bring 52 new jobs to the county. Marshall said Tuesday that more than half of those jobs have already been created and filled.

The new expansion will also provide room for additional growth in the future. Marshall said the site can also accommodate doubling in size to 100,000 square feet as demand for the company’s products grow.