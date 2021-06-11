TLAC looking for community input on no-wakesurfing zone proposal

Lakefront homeowner Dawn Saunders was the first to ask TLAC for a no-wakesurfing zones at her cove shortly after the bill failed in February. She was one of several speakers at Tuesday’s meeting to voice an opinion on the proposed zones.

Saunders’ home is located on Merriman Run near Virginia Dare Marina. She claimed her cove is no longer safe and her dock has had extensive damage in recent years that required costly repairs due to wakesurfers.

“Studies by qualified professionals and the property experience I have had in the last seven years pretty much validate the need that something has to be done,” Saunders said.

Navigation committee member Randy Stow presented the recommended procedure for TLAC to establish no-wakesurfing zones at Tuesday’s meeting. It would first require anyone applying for one of the zones to obtain written consent from at least 75% of neighbors in the impacted area.

Those applying must also show verifiable proof that a public safety hazard exists and occurs on a regular basis through written statements, videos and reports to law enforcement. Applicants can also show structural, shoreline or vessel damage has occurred that can be verified by submitting repair bills, pictures or a written statement from a business professional that can verify the damage was caused by wakesurfing.