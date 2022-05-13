Training exercise by Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources set for May 16

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources will be conducting an exercise on May 16 in coordination with several other departments. Residents could possibly see significant activity from law enforcement in some areas of Smith Mountain Lake as the exercise is ongoing.

This is the first time DWR has conducted this type of exercise in several years, according to Sgt. James Slaughter. He said the goal is to train officers how to react in certain situations as well as how they work with other local agencies including the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department.

The time and location of the exercise on Smith Mountain Lake will not be reviled to officers until May 16. Slaughter said it prevents officers from knowing too much before it begins and prevents onlookers from coming to the scene and possibly interfering with training. As many as 20 DWR officers are expected to participate.

While Slaughter was unable to give details on the exercise, he said it would likely start out as a boating incident and evolve from there. He also said it would be away from the main channel where it could interfere with other boating activity.

The exercise will have multiple officers participating as actors who will follow a script as they are confronted by officers participating in the training. Slaughter said these exercises help officers to be better prepared if they face a similar situation in real life later on.

“We prepare for the worst, hope for the best,” Slaughter said.

The entire exercise is expected to last no more than eight hours.

Once the exercise is concluded, Slaughter said participants would come together to review what they did right and what could have been done better. “The only way to learn it, is to train on it,” Slaughter said.