Traveling African American history exhibit presented at Ferrum College

The Homage Exhibit, a traveling collection of artifacts from the era of slavery to the presidency of Barack Obama, came to the Panther’s Den at Ferrum College Feb. 9.

The exhibit, curated by Nia McAdoo, is an archive displaying a collection of historical documents, art-work, newspapers, photos, letters and artifacts that focus on African American history and culture.

McAdoo and her husband span the country from college to college displaying the exhibit, which gives an up-close and personal look at artifacts and documents that tell the story of Black struggle and triumph.

The exhibit was founded to take back the narrative of how Black history should be included in American history because of how heavily involved each are with one another.

“What we try to do through the collection is to let everybody understand that Black history is very much a part of American history, and you can’t tell that story, or you shouldn’t be telling that story, of American history if you exclude Black history,” McAdoo said.

The collection was started a decade and a half ago with the idea of it simply being a private collection.

But with the mission to teach Black history through original artifacts, the collection has grown to contain more than 557 pieces, 200 of which were displayed at the Homage.

“We only tell the story through an original artifact or document. It’s been about 15 years in the making, and we were collecting with no real intentions because we did not know we would start a traveling exhibit,” McAdoo said.

The pieces displayed cover a wide variety of people and history.

From plates adorned with a portrait of Martin Luther King Jr, to Life magazine’s front-page coverage of the death of Medgar Evers, the Homage was a time capsule of seldom- taught history.

A letter of Coretta Scott King’s that discusses events leading up to the assassination of MLK in 1968 was also shown.

“(The) letter...(is) dated from Oct. 1, 1968, and this is on her letterhead, ‘Mrs. Martin Luther King, Jr.,’ with her Atlanta address,” McAdoo said. “What Coretta Scott King did was individually respond to every offer of prayer, flowers, condolence cards that were sent. And we know she did that well into 1970.”

McAdoo also said that she and her grandmother were having a conversation about the importance of Black history being told by people of color.

“My grandmother said, ‘In 50 years, you’re going to talk to your grandchildren about the work you did to help get him (Barack Obama) elected.’ She told me the person who holds the artifact is going to be the person who can craft the story around it,” McAdoo said.

She also said a lot of what’s taught in middle and high school is incomplete and that people don’t get the accurate understanding of Black history and how it ties in to the history of the United States.

“People aren’t really able to tie together people and movements in time frames to get a complete picture of what we’ve contributed and what we’ve gone through,” she said.