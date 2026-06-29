Alert Special Weather Statement until MON 10:00 AM EDT Jun 29, 2026 Jun 29, 2026 Updated 4 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dense Valley Fog May Impact Morning CommuteWhat’s Happening:A fog advisory is in effect early this morning due to partially clear skies, light winds, and lingering moisture. Dense fog is forming, particularly in valley areas.What to Expect:Fog will be densest in valleys.Visibilities may drop below a quarter of a mile in some areas.Impacts:Reduced visibility may affect travel and commuting times.Potential for slower traffic and increased risk of accidents. Safety Tips:Slow down and maintain a safe distance between vehicles.Use low beam headlights in foggy conditions.Allow extra time for travel to account for delays. People are also reading… Franklin County deputy charged with involuntary manslaughter after crash Franklin County woman admits to stealing thousands from Vietnam veteran Early look at Virginia Tech's 2026 Week 5 opponent, Pitt Virginia Tech hires Florida Atlantic's White as new AD Franklin County schools make deep cuts, still expected to finish year over budget Carp return to Smith Mountain Lake to solve invasive hydrilla problem Trump names his new pick for Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Campers start their paddleboarding journey on Smith Mountain Lake Virginia Tech baseball adds transfers Inmate 'died in agony' at Western Virginia Regional Jail, lawsuit claims Rocky Mount Community Park adds education to perspiration 59 cats die in one of Roanoke region's worst recent house fires involving animals Early look at Virginia Tech’s 2026 Week 7 opponent, Ga. Tech Drought conditions mean it's time to cut back water use, Spanberger says No-wake zones around Independence Day fireworks at Smith Mountain Lake When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or thefranklinnewspost.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Bedford County church seeks healing following Friday's wind-related tent collapse, death MONETA — Eastlake Community Church came together for a service of "healing and hope" Sunday following a tragic mass casualty event during the … Special Weather Statement until SUN 4:00 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Heavy Rain This Afternoon Watch Now: Related Video Sen. Stuart talks about budget negotiations Sen. Lucas introduces the budget conference report Sen. Lucas introduces the budget conference report A1 Minute! June 23, 2026: Chesterfield officials tap new administrator; New Richmond Next episode; RACC new location coming A1 Minute! June 23, 2026: Chesterfield officials tap new administrator; New Richmond Next episode; RACC new location coming Cannabis Edibles Are Taking Over The Marijuana Market Cannabis Edibles Are Taking Over The Marijuana Market