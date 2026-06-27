Alert Special Weather Statement until SAT 2:15 PM EDT Jun 27, 2026 Jun 27, 2026 Updated 16 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain Impacting Southwestern Bedford and Central Franklin CountiesWhat’s Happening:Strong thunderstorms are moving east at 30 mph, expected to affect the area through 2:15 PM EDT. Heavy rain and wind gusts are anticipated.Affected Areas:Rocky MountBoones MillHuddlestonMonetaPenhookBurnt ChimneyNorthwest Smith Mountain LakeWhat to Expect:Heavy rain lasting 10 to 15 minutes.Wind gusts up to 40 mph.Ponding of water on roadways and standing water in low-lying areas. Impacts:Potential for tree limbs to be knocked down and unsecured objects to be blown around.Reduced visibility and minor flooding in areas of poor drainage. People are also reading… Franklin County deputy charged with involuntary manslaughter after crash Early look at Virginia Tech's 2026 Week 5 opponent, Pitt Franklin County woman admits to stealing thousands from Vietnam veteran Franklin County schools make deep cuts, still expected to finish year over budget Virginia Tech hires Florida Atlantic's White as new AD Campers start their paddleboarding journey on Smith Mountain Lake Carp return to Smith Mountain Lake to solve invasive hydrilla problem Virginia Tech baseball adds transfers Inmate 'died in agony' at Western Virginia Regional Jail, lawsuit claims No-wake zones around Independence Day fireworks at Smith Mountain Lake 59 cats die in one of Roanoke region's worst recent house fires involving animals Early look at Virginia Tech’s 2026 Week 7 opponent, Ga. Tech Rocky Mount Community Park adds education to perspiration Drought conditions mean it's time to cut back water use, Spanberger says Special Weather Statement until SAT 2:15 PM EDT Safety Tips:Seek shelter indoors if you are outside.Drive with caution, reduce speed, and watch for hydroplaning on wet roads.Avoid areas with standing water.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or thefranklinnewspost.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Bedford County church seeks healing following Friday's wind-related tent collapse, death MONETA — Eastlake Community Church came together for a service of "healing and hope" Sunday following a tragic mass casualty event during the … Special Weather Statement until SAT 7:15 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds to Central Pittsylvania, Northeastern Henry, and Southeastern Franklin Counties Until 7:15 PM EDT Special Weather Statement until SAT 2:45 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Heavy Rain This Afternoon Watch Now: Related Video Sen. Stuart talks about budget negotiations Sen. Lucas introduces the budget conference report Sen. Lucas introduces the budget conference report A1 Minute! June 23, 2026: Chesterfield officials tap new administrator; New Richmond Next episode; RACC new location coming A1 Minute! June 23, 2026: Chesterfield officials tap new administrator; New Richmond Next episode; RACC new location coming Cannabis Edibles Are Taking Over The Marijuana Market Cannabis Edibles Are Taking Over The Marijuana Market