Alert Special Weather Statement until THU 4:15 PM EDT May 21, 2026 May 21, 2026 Updated 7 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm with Gusty Winds and Hail Impacting Northwestern Pittsylvania and East Central Franklin CountiesWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving northeast at 10 mph over Penhook. The storm is expected to impact the area through 4:15 PM EDT.Affected Areas:PenhookUnion HallNorth ShoreSouthern Smith Mountain LakeAjaxWestlake CornerWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 40 mphHail up to half an inch in diameterLocally heavy rain reducing visibility Impacts:Potential for knocked down tree limbs and unsecured objects being blown aroundMinor hail damage to vegetationPonding of water on roadways and minor flooding in low-lying areas People are also reading… VDOT to change traffic pattern at major US 220 intersection in Franklin County Drought forces Appalachian Power to release less water from Smith Mountain Project Franklin County hires permanent girls basketball coach with college experience Judge tosses some key evidence in Luigi Mangione case Update: Spanberger vetoes prescription drug bill, several others Franklin County extends zoning talks after backlash to data centers, other changes Cut by school board, Franklin County family liaisons defend 'critical' jobs Rocky Mount approves budget: No new taxes but essential service costs loom ESPN's McKinney figures Virginia Tech softball has 'chip on their shoulder' Smith Mountain Arts Council announces Photo Show winners $1.25 million settlement reached in death of Virginia Tech student Brandon Clarke death mourned by NBA world: 'Heartbreaking' Mabry Mill restaurant set to reopen after years closed Trump posts AI-generated image of himself beside a shackled alien New Ferrum men's basketball coach Johnson 'back home' Safety Tips:Slow down and use extra caution while driving to avoid hydroplaning.If you are on or near Smith Mountain Lake, move indoors or into a vehicle to avoid lightning.Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek shelter immediately.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or thefranklinnewspost.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until THU 5:30 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail to West Central Pittsylvania Special Weather Statement until THU 3:15 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Hail and Gusty Winds This Afternoon Watch Now: Related Video Sen. Lucas speaks at the start of Tuesday's meeting of Senate Finance A1 Minute! May 19, 2026: Explore Top 15 of RTD 100; St. Christopher's Boys Tennis wins title; Copperhead season in Va | A1 Minute A1 Minute! May 19, 2026: Explore Top 15 of RTD 100; St. Christopher's Boys Tennis wins title; Copperhead season in Va | A1 Minute A1 Minute for May 13, 2026: Big Dipper Innovation Summit Day 2; RTD 100 restaurants; Free Press building sold A1 Minute for May 13, 2026: Big Dipper Innovation Summit Day 2; RTD 100 restaurants; Free Press building sold A1 Minute May 12, 2026: Afton winery to be acquired by Charlottesville-based investor group A1 Minute May 12, 2026: Afton winery to be acquired by Charlottesville-based investor group