Alert Special Weather Statement until SAT 5:30 PM EDT Jul 4, 2026 Jul 4, 2026 Updated 7 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail to West Central Virginia This EveningWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving northeast at 20 mph, impacting areas through 5:30 PM EDT. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 10:00 PM EDT.Affected Areas:West Central Pittsylvania CountyEastern Henry CountySoutheastern Franklin CountyCity of MartinsvilleCallandsSydnorsvillePenhookSnow CreekLeatherwoodVilla HeightsWhat to Expect: Wind gusts up to 50 mphPea size hailTorrential rainfallImpacts:Potential for tree limbs to be knocked downUnsecured objects may be blown aroundLocalized flooding due to heavy rainfall People are also reading… Smith Mountain Lake businesses feel the impact of low lake levels Miss Virginia's Teen winner, from Rocky Mount, proud to represent community Postseason heartbreak helped bring back Virginia basketball's core of returners Former Ferrum, Georgia Tech football star Perdoni dies at 78 Franklin County woman admits to stealing thousands from Vietnam veteran Potato chip recall upgraded to highest risk over salmonella fears Orange County announces Independence Day facility closures Early look at Virginia Tech's 2026 Week 11 opponent Stanford Franklin County deputy charged with involuntary manslaughter after crash The 'magic number' for a comfortable retirement just got bigger Bird-themed celebration this month at Smith Mountain Lake State Park After impersonating police to confront Rocky Mount mayor, man gets jail time Carp return to Smith Mountain Lake to solve invasive hydrilla problem With state budget blessed, Stack advances Southern Virginia project Franklin County schools make deep cuts, still expected to finish year over budget Safety Tips:Seek shelter indoors if you are outsideAvoid driving through flooded roadwaysWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or thefranklinnewspost.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until SAT 6:30 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail Until 6:30 PM EDT Watch Now: Related Video Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden Sen. Stuart talks about budget negotiations Sen. Stuart talks about budget negotiations