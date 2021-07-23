Martinsville college receives a new name

MARTINSVILLE - After a year of review and discussion, the State Board of Virginia’s Community Colleges has determined a new name for Patrick Henry Community College by a vote of the body Thursday.

The two-year school in Martinsville will now be known as Patrick & Henry Community College.

How did we get here?

Last July, the State Board of Community Colleges directed all community colleges in Virginia to review their names for appropriateness.

After a year of review and discussion, Patrick Henry Community College’s local board presented a letter to the state board suggesting that the college should continue to be named after the counties it serves.

The local board offered to insert a hyphen (-) or ampersand (&) to more clearly delineate the name’s geographic connotations.

Without punctuation, the name Patrick Henry could stand for the Revolutionary War hero who owned slaves.

At the last meeting of the state board, the board members considered adding a hyphen to the name -which is the way that the college’s name first appeared when it was founded.