Proposal seeks to make Cool Branch responders part of county

In its response last week, Franklin County chose none of those options, instead offering to incorporate a section of Pittsylvania County that includes the fire and rescue departments. The proposal also requests that Pittsylvania County pay Cool Branch $20,000 annually beginning July 1 to assist in providing volunteer fire and EMS services to Cool Branch’s existing coverage area.

Franklin County’s plan also stated that both counties would split the costs of court surveying, due diligence and other costs or fees attributed to the boundary line adjustment. Once adjusted, all of Cool Branch’s fire and rescue apparatus would transfer to Franklin County.

When reached by phone on Nov. 25, Franklin County Administrator Chris Whitlow said he had not yet heard from Pittsylvania County concerning the proposal. He reaffirmed that, regardless of what action Pittsylvania County takes, the county will have continuous, uninterrupted 24/7 fire and EMS service to Franklin County residents currently served by Cool Branch.

In an email Monday afternoon, Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said he appreciated Franklin County’s active participation in negotiations. The board of supervisors has agreed to extend negotiations another month from the Dec. 1 deadline to provide time to consider Franklin County’s proposal, he said.

“We look forward to hashing out the details in a mutually beneficial, equitable funding arrangement that works for both localities and the entire Penhook community,” Smitherman said.