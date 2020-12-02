Proposal seeks to make Cool Branch responders part of county

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors is proposing a boundary line adjustment to solve the ongoing conflict with Pittsylvania County over funding the Cool Branch Volunteer Fire and Rescue departments. The adjustment would move the departments out of Pittsylvania County and into Franklin County.
The motion was voted on Nov. 24 in a closed meeting by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors. Supervisors voted 6-0-1 with Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson absent. It was sent to Pittsylvania County the following day.
The proposal of a boundary line adjustment is in response to Pittsylvania County, which gave Franklin County until Dec. 1 to decide on how to move forward following months of negotiations. Pittsylvania County has asked Franklin County to provide additional funding to the Cool Branch Fire and Rescue departments as more than half of their calls for service come from Franklin County.
In October, Pittsylvania County offered three plans to Franklin County on how to solve the funding issue. They included include adjusting the area for Cool Branch and paying for each service call within its borders; contributing $40,000 annually for fire and rescue services and reimbursing Pittsylvania County for 50% of all future equipment costs; or incorporating a section of Franklin County into Pittsylvania County in exchange for the latter providing 24/7 paid EMS coverage.
In its response last week, Franklin County chose none of those options, instead offering to incorporate a section of Pittsylvania County that includes the fire and rescue departments. The proposal also requests that Pittsylvania County pay Cool Branch $20,000 annually beginning July 1 to assist in providing volunteer fire and EMS services to Cool Branch’s existing coverage area.
Franklin County’s plan also stated that both counties would split the costs of court surveying, due diligence and other costs or fees attributed to the boundary line adjustment. Once adjusted, all of Cool Branch’s fire and rescue apparatus would transfer to Franklin County.
When reached by phone on Nov. 25, Franklin County Administrator Chris Whitlow said he had not yet heard from Pittsylvania County concerning the proposal. He reaffirmed that, regardless of what action Pittsylvania County takes, the county will have continuous, uninterrupted 24/7 fire and EMS service to Franklin County residents currently served by Cool Branch.
In an email Monday afternoon, Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said he appreciated Franklin County’s active participation in negotiations. The board of supervisors has agreed to extend negotiations another month from the Dec. 1 deadline to provide time to consider Franklin County’s proposal, he said.
“We look forward to hashing out the details in a mutually beneficial, equitable funding arrangement that works for both localities and the entire Penhook community,” Smitherman said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!