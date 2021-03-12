School system seeks bus drivers

In addition to being a bus driver, Mathena is also a driver trainer.

When it comes to training, licensing and driving, Whitlow said the schools’ transportation department offers a one-stop shop. An arrangement with DMV lets Whitlow’s office test for CDL and skills, which certifies school bus drivers.

In light of COVID-19, this is a benefit as it might otherwise take months for potential drivers to become licensed, Whitlow said. She added that her office has been able to help Patrick and Henry counties with their DMV testing as well.

“Our drivers are a vital part to our daily operation,” said Jason Guilliams, FCPS director of operations. “We welcome anyone who has a clean driving record and would like to be a part of the transportation team.”

Drivers need to be dependable, as well as have a love for children and the community, Whitlow said. When operating their buses, drivers ensure there’s ample air flowing throughout the bus by lowering some of the windows. Plus, masks are required at all times, and when possible, social distancing.

“We have a great team,” Whitlow said. “All of our goals are to do what’s best for the children. Any help would be great.”