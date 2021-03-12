School system seeks bus drivers

Safely transporting Franklin County’s students from home to school and back again requires nearly 150 elementary, secondary and special needs school bus routes. To cover those routes and athletics, Cherie Whitlow, Franklin County Public Schools’ supervisor of transportation, has said more drivers are needed.
“At this time we have three athletic drivers and two substitute drivers to cover approximately 10 open routes a day,” Whitlow said. “To meet the needs each day we need to recruit 10 drivers/substitutes and three athletic drivers.”
Because athletic buses periodically have to leave before the end of a school day, Whitlow said regular route drivers can’t help meet the need.
Whitlow said the pool of drivers come from a variety of backgrounds. Some are retired from other jobs, while some have been drivers for 50 years as their main job. There are teachers, assistants, secretaries, custodians and stay-at-home mothers, among others.
Jessica Mathena of Rocky Mount has been a bus driver since 2011, starting when she was in her early 20s. The stay-at-home mother said she needed a flexible schedule that allowed her to be with her children. Being a school bus driver made that possible as buses can be outfitted with child car seats.
Mathena said she started driving a route that goes over Windy Gap. She said she remains with the route because, “I fell in love with my children and can’t leave them.”
In addition to being a bus driver, Mathena is also a driver trainer.
When it comes to training, licensing and driving, Whitlow said the schools’ transportation department offers a one-stop shop. An arrangement with DMV lets Whitlow’s office test for CDL and skills, which certifies school bus drivers.
In light of COVID-19, this is a benefit as it might otherwise take months for potential drivers to become licensed, Whitlow said. She added that her office has been able to help Patrick and Henry counties with their DMV testing as well.
“Our drivers are a vital part to our daily operation,” said Jason Guilliams, FCPS director of operations. “We welcome anyone who has a clean driving record and would like to be a part of the transportation team.”
Drivers need to be dependable, as well as have a love for children and the community, Whitlow said. When operating their buses, drivers ensure there’s ample air flowing throughout the bus by lowering some of the windows. Plus, masks are required at all times, and when possible, social distancing.
“We have a great team,” Whitlow said. “All of our goals are to do what’s best for the children. Any help would be great.”
Mathena added, “We work together to get the job done, which is to safely transport children to and from school.”