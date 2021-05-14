The Landing Restaurant reopens at Mariners Landing

The Landing Restaurant reopened in its new location at Mariners Landing in Huddleston earlier this month. It is the first of several new restaurants coming to the lake resort, all operated by Bruno and Tiffany Silva.

In January, the Silvas announced The Landing Restaurant would move from its longtime location at Bernard’s Landing. Since that time they have worked to get the restaurant’s new location at The Pointe at Mariners Landing ready for the return of summer crowds and in-person dining. The restaurant offered takeout only at the start of the pandemic last year before closing briefly due to the move.

Tiffany Silva said she was excited to see customers return to restaurant. She said they have hit the maximum number of patrons allowed at the restaurant regularly even with the additional space of the new location. Seating is still limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s been great,” Silva said. “It feels good to actually take care of customers again.”

Coming along on the move was the Silvas’ Landing Love Project that started last year to provide meals each week to families and seniors in the area struggling with food insecurity. The nonprofit has moved operations into the Mariners Landing’s Blackwater Kitchen just a short walk from The Landing Restaurant.