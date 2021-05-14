The Landing Restaurant reopens at Mariners Landing

The Landing Restaurant reopened in its new location at Mariners Landing in Huddleston earlier this month. It is the first of several new restaurants coming to the lake resort, all operated by Bruno and Tiffany Silva.
In January, the Silvas announced The Landing Restaurant would move from its longtime location at Bernard’s Landing. Since that time they have worked to get the restaurant’s new location at The Pointe at Mariners Landing ready for the return of summer crowds and in-person dining. The restaurant offered takeout only at the start of the pandemic last year before closing briefly due to the move.
Tiffany Silva said she was excited to see customers return to restaurant. She said they have hit the maximum number of patrons allowed at the restaurant regularly even with the additional space of the new location. Seating is still limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“It’s been great,” Silva said. “It feels good to actually take care of customers again.”
Coming along on the move was the Silvas’ Landing Love Project that started last year to provide meals each week to families and seniors in the area struggling with food insecurity. The nonprofit has moved operations into the Mariners Landing’s Blackwater Kitchen just a short walk from The Landing Restaurant.
The location will also be used for catering projects at the resort, which the Silvas will also oversee.
Additional plans are to open a second restaurant at the resort this weekend. A wine shop and gourmet market called Bottles & Bites is now in a building that housed an indoor hot tub.
The small building was completely renovated and filled with a variety of glassware, baskets, wooden bowls and several types of wine for sale.
Silva said the shop will also sell snacks that visitors can take back to their homes or on a picnic. Outside the store is space for live music.
Two other locations that will be operated by the Silvas are the seasonal eatery poolside at The Pointe called Chubby’s and a private restaurant at the golf clubhouse called Bruno’s. Both are expected to open this summer.
Silva said Chubby’s, which will serve cocktails and casual fare, will open when the pool opens later this month.
Bruno’s is expected to take longer to open after the Mariners Landing’s clubhouse went through major renovations in preparation for the restaurant. The entire interior of the building was removed to make room for a larger kitchen and several new and improved amenities.
Silva said the Bruno’s will offer meals such as pizza, burgers, pasta and salads. The restaurant will only be open to club members and Mariners Landing homeowners, but takeout orders are available to anyone, Silva said.
While the clubhouse is undergoing construction, Bruno’s Gastro Truck, a food truck operated by the Silvas, has been temporarily located there.
With the restaurants and shops available to residents and visitors to Mariners Landing, Silva said their goal is to serve residents and visitors without them having to leave the resort.