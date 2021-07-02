Trinity Ecumenical Parish celebrates 30th anniversary

MONETA — Trinity Ecumenical Parish celebrated its 30th anniversary of its members worshiping and serving the Lord and serving the Smith Mountain Lake community and beyond over two days in June.

The parish is comprised of three smaller denominational churches: Trinity Episcopal Church, Trinity Lutheran Church and Trinity Presbyterian Church.

On June 19, more than 250 parishioners, some of whom were charter members, celebrated the anniversary outdoors with a display of the church's history, which includes local outreach and ministering to youth in Tanzania, food and music by the Roanoke Chamber Brass, the Smith Mountain Lake Steel Drums and a group of three parishioners and a friend.

On June 20, the parish's morning worship service included a reaffirmation of baptism, an anniversary prayer, greetings from representatives of the three denominations' regional establishments and music by the Roanoke Chamber Brass, the parish's director of music, the parish choir and a pianist who is a parishioner.

The history of what became Trinity Ecumenical Parish dates to the mid-1980s when regional clergy of the Episcopalian, Lutheran and Presbyterian denominations separately began looking at the feasibility of establishing individual churches at Smith Mountain Lake.