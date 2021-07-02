Trinity Ecumenical Parish celebrates 30th anniversary

MONETA — Trinity Ecumenical Parish celebrated its 30th anniversary of its members worshiping and serving the Lord and serving the Smith Mountain Lake community and beyond over two days in June.
The parish is comprised of three smaller denominational churches: Trinity Episcopal Church, Trinity Lutheran Church and Trinity Presbyterian Church.
On June 19, more than 250 parishioners, some of whom were charter members, celebrated the anniversary outdoors with a display of the church's history, which includes local outreach and ministering to youth in Tanzania, food and music by the Roanoke Chamber Brass, the Smith Mountain Lake Steel Drums and a group of three parishioners and a friend.
On June 20, the parish's morning worship service included a reaffirmation of baptism, an anniversary prayer, greetings from representatives of the three denominations' regional establishments and music by the Roanoke Chamber Brass, the parish's director of music, the parish choir and a pianist who is a parishioner.
The history of what became Trinity Ecumenical Parish dates to the mid-1980s when regional clergy of the Episcopalian, Lutheran and Presbyterian denominations separately began looking at the feasibility of establishing individual churches at Smith Mountain Lake.
A consultant hired by one of the denominations looked at the demographics and other factors and recommended that instead of individual churches, two or three of the denominations work together to establish a church at the lake.
Heeding that advice, the regional clergy found a group of denominational members who lived at the lake, were engaged in Bible study together in Bedford, and wished to have worship services at the lake.
From there, a steering committee was formed, and in 1987 the Ecumenical Ministry of Smith Mountain Lake was christened.
Epworth United Methodist Church and later Resurrection Catholic Church let the Ecumenical Ministry parishioners hold worship services in their churches at times when they were not being used by their members.
From 1989-1991, the Ecumenical Ministry of Smith Mountain Lake was transformed into the three Trinity denominational churches and the overarching Trinity Ecumenical Parish, culminating in June 1991 with the approval and signing of a covenant by regional denominational authorities and representatives of the three new churches that established Trinity Ecumenical Parish.
From 1995-1997, the parish built its church on property donated by Dr. Warren Moorman and his wife, and in 2002-2003, the parish doubled the size of the facility.
Today, the parish has two pastors (a Lutheran and a Presbyterian), a governing council, numerous parishioner-led ministry teams and small group and a support staff.
Each of the three denominational churches elects a representative to the governing parish council, the main policy body, and an officer to its respective denominational church.
Parishioners have been active in many local charities and organizations, and the church's building was available to many local organizations for their use before the pandemic.
Each Sunday the parish offers a general, non-denominational service with communion starting at 8 a.m.
On a monthly, rotating basis, starting at 10:30 a.m., a service that reflects the worship traditions of one of the three denominations is provided. That service includes music by the choir and communion on the first Sunday of the month and on special Sundays.