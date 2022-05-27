Hayes: Marriages should be Christ-centered

I thoroughly agree with Sarah Payne’s News-Post religion column last week. She strongly recommends premarital counseling for prospective nuptials. Not only do first timers need God’s input before making wedding vows as Sarah advocates; but folks approaching their second or third marriage need counseling. I fear we live in a world that is less teachable than earlier generations and therefore not so likely to seek or accept such counseling. Some have the unfortunate mindset that since they have been married before — no additional counsel will be necessary.

Permanent marital bonding centers around unselfish love. The Bible text word is agape’. Even though it is possible to be kind, thoughtful and attentive, loving your mate unconditionally is not humanly achievable; it is a gift from God. It is what God can do for persons with teachable hearts.

Working hard at one’s marriage is commendable. But more than commitment and work are needed. Only God can move and empower one to truly forgive and to refuse, as Apostle Paul wrote in the “Love Chapter,” to keep a record of injuries. Our sinful human nature will over and over bring up old sins and disappointments in one’s spouse. Agape’ love alone enables that old record of wrongs to be buried, not be too be dragged up and rehashed again and again.

How can we cultivate God’s love in a marriage? Only by a relationship with the Creator Himself, the One Who indeed is love personified. A successful marriage should attempt to meet physical, emotional and mental needs, but to flourish — marriages need even more. Spiritual needs must be met. A couple needs to be in love with Jesus first and foremost — seeking Him for permanent fulfillment. Marriages should be Christ-centered.

And that is the purpose of Christ-centered premarital counseling — to point prospective life partners to the Creator of marriage Himself and seeking to have His love, unselfish love, fill their future years with peace and joy.

On a personal note, my wife and I received into our lives this Jesus of Nazareth over 40 years ago. In our 53 years of marriage, not for a moment have we regretted asking Him to be the center of our marriage. Our Lord is great and good beyond all that we could have ever imagined. To God be the glory.