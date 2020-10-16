With its sweeping views, Bald Knob has great potential

I was fortunate this week to get some time with Ryan Klopf, the mountain region steward and regional supervisor, who oversees the planning for Bald Knob. In our conversation, Klopf assured me that they are currently and actively working on the management plans for this preserve.

Among some of the issues being dealt with are the lack of public access infrastructure such as a public parking area, and removing the invasive shrub privet from the preserve, as well as old fencing, which is harmful to wildlife.

Klopf went on to outline some of the future plans this way: “Two ideas we are working on for the management plan include reforestation of some of the old pastureland, and development of a hiking trail within those former pastures. This trail will include some sections of easy, accessible trail, and allow hikers to both enjoy views of Bald Knob, and get a close look at Piedmont fame-flower.”

Also mentioned was the willingness of DCR to work hand-in-hand with the community. Klopf noted, “We have not yet been approached by any of the local hiking groups offering to help with hiking trail maintenance. We have been assisted by local trail clubs in the past at other preserves, and would be happy to collaborate with similar clubs in the future, especially at Grassy Hill, where we have current trail maintenance needs.”

I, for one, would love the opportunity to help provide some periodic maintenance to these two treasures in our community. If any of my readers would be interested in talking about a hiking/maintenance club, drop me a line at catkincreek@live.com. Until then … keep it WILD.