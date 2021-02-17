Editorial: A report once advised Virginia to get rid of VMI

But the commission noted that times had changed. “The social situation in Virginia today does not foster in the cadets at VMI respect for military discipline such as was encouraged in an early days. During the last 25 years in Virginia, as in most of the states of the Union, the ideal of personal freedom and initiative has developed with extraordinary rapidity … This is the temper of American life today.” We should point out that the 1920s were called the Roaring ’20s — and were considered a time of shocking social change for some.

The commission ultimately concluded that Virginia could better spend its money elsewhere. The report suggested something that some VMI alumni mused about back in the ’90s when there was a legal challenge to its all-male status — that VMI go private. The report spelled out how that could work. It said Virginia should retain the real estate but lease it to a private group of VMI alumni “or other substantially interested persons” for $1 a year on condition that they take care of the upkeep and all other expenses of operating the school. If a private foundation couldn’t be found to take over VMI, then the school should be shut down and “converted into a vocational institute which will provide vocational education for all properly qualified male high-school graduates.” In modern parlance, the VMI buildings would have become an early version of a community college, just one that only offered credentials for certain technical programs.