To the editor: COVID cases can decline by following rules

As one of the school board members, who are desperately trying to get the in-person students back in the classroom at least 4 days per week, I am asking our Franklin County citizens, business leaders, and our school family to:

(1) Be diligent in wearing a facial covering when out in public places and in large gatherings.

(2) Avoid large gatherings as much as possible.

(3) Keep safe distances from others.

(4) Wash hands or use hand sanitizer often.

(5) If you have symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, difficulty breathing, body aches, headache, new loss of taste & smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea — quarantine yourself, be tested, and let the local health department know so they can trace other folks you have been in contact with.

If we would all do this for at least a month, I believe we would see the cases of COVID go down significantly!