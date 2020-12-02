To the editor: COVID cases can decline by following rules

As one of the school board members, who are desperately trying to get the in-person students back in the classroom at least 4 days per week, I am asking our Franklin County citizens, business leaders, and our school family to:
(1) Be diligent in wearing a facial covering when out in public places and in large gatherings.
(2) Avoid large gatherings as much as possible.
(3) Keep safe distances from others.
(4) Wash hands or use hand sanitizer often.
(5) If you have symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, difficulty breathing, body aches, headache, new loss of taste & smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea — quarantine yourself, be tested, and let the local health department know so they can trace other folks you have been in contact with.
If we would all do this for at least a month, I believe we would see the cases of COVID go down significantly!
I must admit that I’m one of those folks who despise wearing the facial mask for even a short period of time. Our school staff, students, healthcare workers, law enforcement, EMS, and business personnel have to keep them on all day. I ask each of you to do your part by always wearing your facial covering when in public to avoid spreading this virus.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful to get rid of COVID in our County? We can do this and create POSITIVE news!
The Franklin County School Division cannot do this alone. We need the community to work with us so that our children can return to in person instruction. Our children are the ones losing ground in their academic achievements and other activities. In addition, our teachers are exhausted from the demands that have been placed upon them.
Franklin County Public School custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria, and teaching staff are doing an awesome job disinfecting our schools to help prevent the spread of the virus in our buildings.
We can make a difference Franklin County! We are Franklin County strong!
Arlet Greer
Blackwater District, Franklin County School Board
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!