Agee steps down from Ferrum coaching post

FERRUM – T.J. Agee, Ferrum College’s head cheerleading coach for 23 years, has resigned from the position, college athletic officials said in a prepared statement.

Agee is a former cheerleader at Franklin County and Ferrum (1995-1998) and an alumna of the high school and the college.

Agee served as the captain of the Panthers’ squad for three years.

“T.J. has been an integral part of the Ferrum athletics staff since her graduation from the college,’’ Director of Athletics John Sutyak said.

“(T.J.’s) contributions to the program, as well as her pride as a successful alumna of the program were instrumental in the growth of our cheerleading program.

“We wish her the best of luck in her new role working outside of higher education and athletics,’’ Sutyak said.

Agee joined Ferrum’s athletic staff in the fall of 1999 as head cheerleading coach. She was a part-time employee of the college at the time. She became a full-time employee in 2018-19.

Agee has experience as an instructor and competition judge.

Included in her 25 years of judging experience is CHEERSPORT, Universal Spirit Association, Cheer Ltd., National Cheerleaders Association, All Star Challenge, Spirit Xpress, Spirit Unlimited, Spirit Cheer, American Cheer Power, American Cheer and Dance Academy, 9 Panel, Eastern Cheerleaders Association, and World Cheerleading Association.

Agee has judged the World Cheerleading Championship, the D2 Summit, and the Northeast Regional Summit.

The college has advertised the opening in The Franklin News-Post.