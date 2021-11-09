Atchue repeats as Region A boys cross country champ

CHESAPEAKE - Franklin County junior Nathan Atchue returned to Bells Mill Park Saturday and won the Class 6 Region A boys individual cross country championship for the second consecutive season.

In April, Atchue became the first FCHS runner, male or female, to win an individual regional championship in cross country. He won the title in 16:45.70.

Saturday, Atchue broke the 16-minute mark, winning the five-kilometer (3.1-mile) race in 15:56.5.

James River-Midlothian’s Quinn Parrish finished second in 16:12.8.

In the 2021 calendar year, Atchue has won two regional championship, a Blue Ridge District title and individual crowns at the Knights Crossing and Metro invitationals.

With the win, Atchue earns a berth in this weekend’s Class 6 state cross country race.

As a team, FCHS finished fourth with 89 points.

James River-Midlothian won the boys team championship with 68 points, followed by Grassfield (83) and Ocean Lakes (83). Each qualified for the state meet.

In the girls 5K, FCHS senior Addie Shorter finished second in 19:14.3 and teammate Kylie Cooper finished second. Both earned berths in the state meet.