Baseball and softball games are postponed, rescheduled

Blue Ridge District openers involving Franklin County's baseball and softball teams scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed because of a forecast of inclement weather.

The Eagles baseball game against Staunton River has been reset for Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Also, Tuesday's junior varsity game between the Eagles and the Golden Eagles has been postponed and is slated for Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

The varsity/junior varsity softball doubleheader against Staunton River has been rescheduled for Monday at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Boys (home) and girls (away) tennis matches against Staunton River are postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday, April 27.

A middle school girls soccer match between Benjamin Franklin Middle School and Cave Spring Middle School has been canceled.

For news on any other postponements or cancellations, consult this website: www.thefranklinnewspost.com/sports .