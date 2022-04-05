 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP SPORTS

Baseball and softball games are postponed, rescheduled

  • 0
Baseball and softball games are postponed, rescheduled

Franklin County's Becca Merrick swings for a hit during Saturday's non-district softball contest between the Eagles and Turner Ashby. Tuesday's Blue Ridge District opener against Staunton River has been postponed and rescheduled for Monday.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Blue Ridge District openers involving Franklin County's baseball and softball teams scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed because of a forecast of inclement weather.

The Eagles baseball game against Staunton River has been reset for Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Also, Tuesday's junior varsity game between the Eagles and the Golden Eagles has been postponed and is slated for Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

The varsity/junior varsity softball doubleheader against Staunton River has been rescheduled for Monday at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Boys (home) and girls (away) tennis matches against Staunton River are postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday, April 27.

A middle school girls soccer match between Benjamin Franklin Middle School and Cave Spring Middle School has been canceled.

For news on any other postponements or cancellations, consult this  website: www.thefranklinnewspost.com/sports .

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Panthers pound Pride by 19 goals

Panthers pound Pride by 19 goals

FERRUM - Ferrum College scored five goals in each quarter Saturday and routed Greensboro (N.C.) College, 20-1, in a non-conference women’s lac…

Panthers split with Lynchburg

Panthers split with Lynchburg

FERRUM - Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rivals Ferrum College and the University of Lynchburg split a league baseball doubleheader Sa…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods could make return at Masters