Baseball, softball games are rained out

MONETA—Franklin County varsity and junior varsity baseball and varsity and junior varsity softball doubleheaders against Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River, scheduled for Friday were rained out.
These doubleheaders have been rescheduled for Monday, June 7 with games at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Cooper is nominated for Gatorade honorFranklin County standout Kylie Cooper, a junior, has been nominated for the Gatorade Athlete of the Year award in track and field.
Recently, Cooper, a Class 6 individual state champion in indoor and outdoor track and field, established a personal-best time in the 800-meter run, 2:09.00.
Cooper ranks No. 1 in the state in the event and 16th in the country. He time is the 12th best posted all-time in Virginia.
The Eagles competed in a Blue Ridge District meet Tuesday at Northside’s Vikings Stadium-Jim Hickam Field.
Eagles top Floyd County in softballPaced by the offensive display of Baylee Greer and Laken Adkins, Franklin County’s varsity softball team bested Floyd County, 8-4, in a non-district contest Thursday at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.
Greer belted a three-run home run for the Eagles (7-3, 5-3 in the Blue Ridge District) and Adkins collected three hits.
Kaylee Manning was the winning pitcher in relief. She threw 4 2/3 innings of no-hit softball.
Anna Smith started in the pitching circle for the Eagles and worked the opening 2 1/3 innings.
Paxton Vest and Gracenne Clinger each collected two hits for Floyd County.
FCHS’s victory is its fourth in a row and its second this season over Floyd County.
The Eagles return to action Friday against Lord Botetourt.
Game time at the BFMS Softball Complex is 6:30 p.m.
Franklin County jayvees win 13-1FLOYD—Franklin County’s junior varsity softball team won its second straight game Thursday, 13-1 over Floyd County in a non-district contest Thursday.
The Eagles (9-1, 5-1 in the Blue Ridge District) have outscored their last two opponents by a 26-3 count.
To date, the Eagles have outscored their opponents 110-32.
The Eagles return to action Friday against Lord Botetourt.
Game time at the BFMS Softball Complex is 4:30 p.m.
Knights edge Eagles in lacrosse, 11-10ROANOKE—Cave Spring defeated Franklin County, 11-10, in a girls varsity lacrosse match played Thursday at Dwight Bogle Stadium.
Tyler Harvey paced the Eagles with four goals.
Also scoring for the Eagles (1-6), who suffered their second straight loss, were Adriana Hart (three goals), Gabriella Hart (two goals) and Bethany Jackson (one goal).
FCHS goalkeeper Alexis Blankenship totaled seven saves.
The Eagles travel to Christiansburg for their final regular-season match Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
FCHS jayvees play
to a stalemateROANOKE—Kenzie Board netted three goals Thursday as Franklin County’s girls junior varsity lacrosse team and Cave Spring played to an 8-8 tie in a match contested at Dwight Bogle Stadium.
Ashlynn Haigler tallied two goals for the Eagles, while Kaniah Copeland, Hanna Bird and Emma Hale each scored one.
FCHS (1-2-2) has played two matches to draws this season.
Knigthts defeat FCHS boys in lacrosseCave Spring defeated Franklin County, 16-5, in a boys varsity lacrosse match Thursday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
The Eagles (1-6), who suffered their fifth straight loss, conclude regular-season play Thursday at home against Christiansburg.
The contest is the Eagles’ Senior Night match.
Attackman Aric Lawrence and defender Jackson Nicholson are FCHS’s seniors.
Match time is 5:30 p.m.
Fishing tournament is slated for June 5The SML Bassmasters Open tournament is set for Saturday, June 5 at Captains Quarters Bait Shop and Marina.
Launch is 6 a.m. with weigh-ins set for 2:30 p.m.
There is a limit of three, 14-inch bass—largemouth or smallmouth.
Registration begins one hour before launch.
Both the boater and non-boater must be present a registration to sign rules and release form.
For information, call Lacy Burnette, (540) 874-3265, or Travis Lane, (540) 400-5450.
SML Bassmasters reserve the right to postpone or cancel any scheduled tournament.
Community Park Beach opens in JuneMONETA—Smith Mountain Lake Community Park Beach opens daily for the summer Saturday, June 12 and remains open until Tuesday, Aug. 10
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The facility opens for weekends only Saturday through June 12 and from Wednesday, Aug. 11 through Monday, Sept. 6.
Cost is $ 3. Youth ages 3 and younger are admitted free.
The beach is only open when lifeguards are on duty, and swimming is only permitted in the designated swimming area.
Those planning to bring a large group are asked to call the Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation, (540) 483-9293.
For information, contact Nikki Custer, aquatics manager, by email: nikki.custer@franklincountyva.gov .
Girls basketball camp is June 14-18
Franklin County’s girls basketball program is hosting and staging its annual summer camp Monday through Friday, June 14-18 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The camp is for rising second through eighth grade girls.
Daily check-ins are noon with daily sessions from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Registration fee is $50; the fee includes a camp t-shirt.
Space is limited, thus early registration is encouraged.
Registration is open online: https//www/fchsladyeagles.com/youth-basketbsll-camp .
For information, contact FCHS head girls varsity basketball coach LeBryan Patterson by email: melvin.patterson@frco.k12.va.us or call Sandy Coblentz in the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.
Girls lacrosse alumni match is June 9
Franklin County’s girls lacrosse program is staging an Alumni Game fundraiser Wednesday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Benjamin Franklin Middle School.
All current and former players can play in this contest.
Tickets for spectators are $5.
Commemorative t-shirts will be available for purchase—$20 for non players, $10 for players.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and there will be a 50/50 raffle.
Senior players from 2020 squad, which had its season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be honored in a special “Senior Night’’ ceremony.
For information or for alumni players to register, call Micaela Harvey (540) 581-5626.
Also for information, call FCHS head coach Amy Dwyer (919) 757-9697 or contact her by email: CoachAmy.FCLAX@gmail.com.
Sports camps return to Ferrum College
FERRUM—After a year’s absence, sports camps are returning to Ferrum College’s campus this summer.
Camps, sports and others extra-curricular in nature, were not held on the campus last summer because of the COVID 19 pandemic.
Among the sports camps scheduled are in women’s wrestling, football, girls lacrosse and basketball.
These camps are open to youth of a variety of ages and skill levels.
Participants are grouped by age, grade and ability in an effort to develop individual technical skills and learn the importance of teamwork through instruction, small-group skills and strategy and team play.
Women’s Wrestling Camps are scheduled June 11-13 and July 10-13. Camps are for middle and high-school age youth.
Instruction is provided by Ferrum head women’s wrestling coach Breonnah Neal, national place winner Katerina Pendergrass and two-time national men’s qualifier Mario Vasquez, a place winner in 2019 when the college hosted the NCAA Division III championships at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.
Cost is $250. For information, call Neal (336) 483-4997 or contact her by email: bneal@ferrum.edu.
Ferrum Night Lights Football Prospect Camp is slated for Friday, June 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Alumnus and former player Scott Pushell provides place kicking and punting instruction. Cost is $30 for rising high school freshmen through seniors.
Check-in begins at 4:30 p.m. For information, call Panthers assistant coach Scott McConnell (276) 206-3025 or contact him by email: jmcconnell@ferrum.edu.
Girls lacrosse camp is for ages 6 to 18 and is set for June 28-30.
Cost for resident campers is $285, cost for day campers is $180.
For information, call head coach Karen Harvey, (540) 588-3979 or contact her by email: khavery@ferrum.edu.
Ferrum College Football Team Camp 2021 is scheduled for July 19-22. Cost of $225 includes room and board.
For information, call Panthers assistant coach Scott McConnell (276) 206-3025 or contact him by email: jmcconnell@ferrum.edu.
Ferrum College Basketball Camp is set for July 19-22.
Daily sessions are held in William P. Swartz Gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Lunch will be provided daily in the college’s cafeteria.
Camp is for boys and girls ages 7-16.
Panthers coaches Tyler Sanborn and Carson Long are the instructors.
The camp focuses on skill development, team building and ensuring that every participant has fun learning about the game of basketball.
Cost is $165.
Cost includes a Ferrum basketball t-shirt.
A 10% discount will be given to registrations received by Tuesday (June 1).
A $40 will be offered to Ferrum faculty and staff.
Registration ends July 19.
For information, contact Sanborn by email: tsanborn@ferrum.edu .
JAKES Event returns June 5
SONTAG—The JAKES Event, sponsored by the Franklin County Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), returns Saturday, June 5 at the Franklin County Recreation Park.
The one-day event for ages 17 and younger is free; it starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.
JAKES stands for Juniors Acquiring Knowledge Ethics and Sportsmanship. The event is held annually in the county.
Last year’s event; however, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Youth can participate in archery, fishing, canoeing, shooting and many other outdoor activities.
For information, call Tim Burton, (540) 484-3041, or April Stovall (540) 420-6347.
SML Chamber tournament is June 11
MONETA—The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting teams and sponsors for its 25th annual Smith Mountain Lake Invitational golf tournament, which is set for Friday, June 11 at Copper Cove Golf Club.
“We’re excited to be partnering with the new owners of Copper Cove to host this popular chamber event,’’ said Erin Stanley, member relations and events director for the chamber.
“Members really enjoy spending a fun day on the course with customers or prospects mixing business with pleasure. Many also use this afternoon as a team-building experience or as a way to reward employees.’’
Tournament format is 18-hole Captain’s Choice.
Lunch is set for 11 a.m. Tee time is 1 p.m. with a shot-gun start.
Following the round, prizes will be awarded to the top three finishing teams as well as individual prizes for longest drive for men and women and closest to the pin.
Also, “a wide array’’ of door prizes will be up for grabs, Stanley said.
The tournament’s signature sponsor is Gilbert Law, PC.
Other sponsorship opportunities are available at a variety of levels with a variety of amenities.
“Sponsoring the tournament is an outstanding way to showcase your business and highlight products and services,’’ Stanley said. “Sponsorships start at $140 and some include entry fees for players.’’
Stanley said the field is limited so those interested in playing should register early.
For information or to sign-up, log on to visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-invitational-golf-tournament or call Stanley, (540) 721-1203 or contact her by email: estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com.