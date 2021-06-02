Baseball, softball games are rained out

MONETA—Franklin County varsity and junior varsity baseball and varsity and junior varsity softball doubleheaders against Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River, scheduled for Friday were rained out.

These doubleheaders have been rescheduled for Monday, June 7 with games at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Cooper is nominated for Gatorade honorFranklin County standout Kylie Cooper, a junior, has been nominated for the Gatorade Athlete of the Year award in track and field.

Recently, Cooper, a Class 6 individual state champion in indoor and outdoor track and field, established a personal-best time in the 800-meter run, 2:09.00.

Cooper ranks No. 1 in the state in the event and 16th in the country. He time is the 12th best posted all-time in Virginia.

The Eagles competed in a Blue Ridge District meet Tuesday at Northside’s Vikings Stadium-Jim Hickam Field.

Eagles top Floyd County in softballPaced by the offensive display of Baylee Greer and Laken Adkins, Franklin County’s varsity softball team bested Floyd County, 8-4, in a non-district contest Thursday at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.