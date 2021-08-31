Bengals return to schedule and conquer Eagles

Long-time rival Bassett returned to Franklin County’s schedule after a two-season absence Friday in what proved to be a night of reckoning for the Eagles.
The Class 3 Bengals took advantages of scoring surges of 21 and 14 points to defeat the Class 6 Eagles, 42-25, in the fall 2021 season opener for both clubs at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Bassett’s triumph is its first over FCHS since the 2015 season, J.R. Edwards’ first as the Eagles’ head coach, and stops a three-game losing streak in the series (2016, 2017, 2018).
At that point in the series, the Eagles and the Bengals were playing as Piedmont District rivals. Overall, they’ve faced off 43 times since 1950, FCHS’s inaugural year of interscholastic football and, the Eagles hold a 22-20-1 series lead.
FCHS suffered its fourth straight defeat dating to a seven-game spring season that served as the 2020 campaign.
The Eagles' season-opening setback in their fourth in Edwards' tenure as head coach (2015, 2017, 2018, 2021).
The first half featured four lead changes. The Bengals (1-0) trailed 13-7 after the first quarter before responding with a 21-0 surge that enabled them to turn that deficit into a 15-point lead (28-13) and take control.
The Eagles (0-1) got within nine points, 28-19 in the second half, but failed in their attempt to cut the deficit to a touchdown when they missed a 2-point conversion.
The Bengals responded with a 14-0 surge to push the spread 23 points, 42-19, before the Eagles tallied a cosmetic TD at the end to produce the final count.
Bengals quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston accounted for 210 yards of offense - he rushed for 96 on 14 totes and passed for 114 - and four TDs - three rushing and one passing. Backfield mate Simeon Walker-Muse rushed for 199 yards on 22 carries.
Hariston produced the Bengals’ 21-0 surge with rushing TDs covering 16 and 2 yards and a passing TD for 30 yards to Branson Ledux-Mattox.
Also, Hairston scored from five yards in the first quarter to give his team its initial advantage, 7-6.
“I’ve got a junior quarterback (Hairston) who is amazing. I’ve got a senior running back (Walker-Muse) that is amazing. I’ve got an offensive line of guys that didn’t start last year. They’re amazing…,’’ said Bengals sideline boss Brandon Johnson, a former Bassett standout player.
FCHS got a 2-yard TD dash and a 92-yard kickoff return scoring sprint from junior running back Jahylen Lee, a third-year varsity player, and a TD run from junior quarterback Eli Foutz and a scoring hook-up between Foutz and Zakai Pannell covering 20 yards.
Lee’s kick return score ranks as one of the. Longest scoring plays in program history.
Lee finished with 84 rushing yards on 20 carries and 153 yards on four kick returns.
Foutz, who is in his second season as the Eagles’ starting signal caller, completed 14 of 23 passes for 187 yards. He threw one interception, but the blunder, the game’s lone turnover, led to the Bengals’ first score.
The interception was returned 73 yards.
Foutz completed passes to six receivers: three each to Ian England, Nasir Holland, Pannell and Jaemon King and one each to Royce Pierson and Coleman Grindstaff.
FCHS has been besieged by injuries as of late.
Most prominent among those is a knee injury to junior Ke’Shawn Wright, who is expected to miss five to six weeks, according to Edwards. Wright, a third-year junior, is a two-way performer who had been featured at linebacker during preseason.
“Right now, we’ve got to go with the guys that we have. I don’t want to sound like we’re making excuses. Injuries happen to every team in high school,’’ Edwards said. “…We are waiting on doctors, on MRIs, a lot of stuff on some (of the players).’’
Also, noted receiver Jamerise Holland, a senior, is believed to have missed the game because of COVID-19 issues that affected the Franklin County School Division during the week leading to the season opener.
Holland was a primary receiving target of Foutz’s during preseason.
“I’ll be honest with you. I don’t want to talk about COVID. Everybody’s got to deal with that too,’’ Edwards said.
Several FCHS players dealt with cramping issues on what was a hot final August Friday night of 2021.
Bassett led 21-13 at halftime, but instead of surrendering the advantage, the Bengals protected it and enhanced it by totaling 21 additional points after intermission.
“I just told them (at halftime), ‘Sledgehammer mentality.’ That’s all I needed to say,’’ Johnson said. “We’ve gone into halftimes in the past with leads and we’ve lost them or ended up in close games. I wanted to see that sledgehammer mentality.’’
The Bengals totaled 399 yards of offense on 58 plays - 285 rushing, 114 passing - to the Eagles’ 298 yards on 54 plays -111 rushing, 187 passing.
Bassett’s defense forced five FCHS punts. Foutz’s best punt covered 60 yards.
The two teams were assessed a combined 11 penalties - five to FCHS, six to Bassett - for 75 yards.
FCHS may have suffered the defeat in its final Thursday practice in preparation for Friday’s kickoff, Edwards said.
“We were not focused, we made a lot of mental mistakes (Thursday) that carried over into tonight,’’ Edwards said. “We did have a few positions where we were scrambling a little bit. Thursday is usually a mental practice and that makes it more important. We didn’t put it together.
“I think we had the feeling that we could just show up and play. Good football does not work that way,’’ Edwards said.
FCHS now faces the task of having to play three straight road games starting with this week’s match-up against reigning Class 4 state champion Salem, (0-1), wich fell 35-21 to West Virginia prep heavyweight Martinsburg in its season opener Friday.
The Eagles last defeated the Spartans in 2011 when Edwards was a Salem assistant coach.
“We’ve got to get better. We have got no other choice. We either get better or we’ll continue to get beat,’’ Edwards said.
“We’ve got to start with us. We’ve got to get to school, get there on time, get good grades, do the things that are necessary to stay healthy. …We need to do the whole process right. That’s what we’ve got to work on. We’ve got to go to work,’’ Edwards said.
Following the Salem game are trips to Lynchburg to play Liberty Christian, a state semifinalist in Class 4 last season and a visit to Ridgeway to take on Class 3 Magna Vista.