Bengals return to schedule and conquer Eagles

“We were not focused, we made a lot of mental mistakes (Thursday) that carried over into tonight,’’ Edwards said. “We did have a few positions where we were scrambling a little bit. Thursday is usually a mental practice and that makes it more important. We didn’t put it together.

“I think we had the feeling that we could just show up and play. Good football does not work that way,’’ Edwards said.

FCHS now faces the task of having to play three straight road games starting with this week’s match-up against reigning Class 4 state champion Salem, (0-1), wich fell 35-21 to West Virginia prep heavyweight Martinsburg in its season opener Friday.

The Eagles last defeated the Spartans in 2011 when Edwards was a Salem assistant coach.

“We’ve got to get better. We have got no other choice. We either get better or we’ll continue to get beat,’’ Edwards said.

“We’ve got to start with us. We’ve got to get to school, get there on time, get good grades, do the things that are necessary to stay healthy. …We need to do the whole process right. That’s what we’ve got to work on. We’ve got to go to work,’’ Edwards said.