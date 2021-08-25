 Skip to main content
BFMS opens season with second-place showing
MIDDLE SCHOOL GOLF

Rylan Adkins employees his driver on hole No. 1 and shoots a team-best 47 during Monday’s nine-hole golf match against Halifax Middle School and Patrick County at Willow Creek Country Club.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Halifax Middle School turned in four scores in the 40s Monday en route to a victory in a three-team golf match at Willow Creek Country Club.

The Lions won the match with a 188 total.

Benjamin Franklin Middle School (221) came in second and Patrick County (241) was third.

Halifax teammates Drew Morgan (46) and Landon Elliott (46) shared medalist accolades.

Ethan Conner (47) and Bailee Henderson (49) also carded counting scores.

Scores by Sidney Hughes (64) and Trafton Martin (66) did not factor into the Lions’ total.

Rylan Adkins led the Eagles with a 47.

BFMS also counted a 51 from Brennan Young, a 61 from Kynlee Cepelnik and a 62 from Ayden Cepelnik.

Tyler Foutz’s 63 did not count in the Eagles’ total.

Carter Gregory (59) and Kendra Worley (59) led Patrick County.

Also posting a counting score were Avone Kidd (61) and Anderson Brim (62).

Non-counting scores were turned in by Maddox Taylor (65) and Jed Young (68).

BFMS faces Blacksburg Middle School in a dual match Thursday at Blacksburg Country Club. Tee time is 4 p.m.

The Eagles take on Halifax and Patrick County Tuesday (Aug. 31) at Greens Folly Golf Club in South Boston. Tee time is 4 p.m.

