Bishops close three-game set with two wins

FERRUM—North Carolina Wesleyan College scored the game’s first nine runs and built a second, nine-run advantage before withstanding a late-innings rally by Ferrum College for a 10-8 non-conference victory over the Panthers in their 2021 home baseball opener Tuesday at W.B. Adams Field.
With the triumph, their second in a row, the Bishops (3-1) capture the three-game series, 2-1.
The two former USA South Athletic Conference rivals are scheduled to play twice more this season.
The Panthers (1-2) suffered their second straight loss, having surrendered 10 or more runs in both setbacks.
Trailing 10-1 through 6 1/2 frames, Ferrum rallied for six runs in its half of the seventh to cut the deficit to three runs.
In the bottom of the ninth, the Panthers netted their final run, but their rally ended with the tying run at the plate and the winning run on deck.
Rufus Hurdle scored the run on a balk before Bishops closer Kevin Williams secured the win and earned a save with a game-ending strikeout of Ferrum’s Isaac Yeaman.
N.C. Wesleyan outhit Ferrum, 9-6, and the teams combined to commit six errors: two by the Bishops and four by the Panthers.
Of those 15 hits, five were for extra bases, all doubles.
N.C. Wesleyan starter Cj DiBenedetto (1-0) worked five innings for the victory. He allowed three hits, three walks and one run, which was unearned, while striking out six.
The Bishops used five pitchers.
Ferrum sophomore lefthander Devon Boothe (0-1), a former Franklin County standout, made his first collegiate start and lasted three innings. He was charged with the loss.
Boothe permitted five hits, three walks and four runs, all earned, while striking out two. He faced 17 batters.
The Panthers employed Austin Vernon, Wyatt Dansey and Mitch Custer in relief.
N.C. Wesleyan scored one run in the second inning, three in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth to craft a 9-0 lead.
The Bishops scored their last run in top of the sixth to match the Panthers’ initial tally which was produced in the bottom of the fifth.
A bunt single by Tristian Griffin brought home Davie Morgan with the Bishops’ first run in the top of the second as they crafted a lead they would not surrender.
In the third, Brad Pennington’s RBI double, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by Morgan accounted for three runs and a 4-0 edge
In the fifth, the Bishops took advantage of a two-run blunder by the Panthers.
Isaac Yeaman sprinted home on a wild pitch to score Ferrum’s first run.
In the seventh, Clayton Michael and Grey Sherfey each drew a bases-loaded walk.
A three-run double by Josh Greenway made the count 10-6, and the Panthers completed their rally when pinch hitter Tyson Measamer reached base on an error, a miscue that enabled Greenway to score.
Ferrum opens a three-game, non-conference home series against Spalding (Ky.) University with a doubleheader Saturday. Game times are 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The series finale starts Sunday at 1 p.m.
CIRCLING THE BASES: Game two of the series was suspended Sunday and resumed Tuesday with the Bishops winning 15-6 in seven innings.
N.C. Wesleyan scored 10 runs in the first inning, one in the third, two in the fourth and two in the sixth.
In the first, the Bishops benefited from five hits, a wild pitch and two hit bastsmen.
A Ferrum error led to N.C. Wesleyan’s third-inning run, while a ground out and a single aided in the production of two, fourth-inning scores.
Morgan belted a two-run home run in the sixth.
Bases-loaded walks accounted for Ferrum’s first two runs, one in the second and one in the third.
Also, Blake Boggs’ single to center drove in a run for the Panthers in the third, and a sacrifice fly generated a third run in the frame.
In the sixth, Ferrum scored on a ground out and in the seventh, a hit batsman manufactured the Panthers’ final run.
N.C. Wesleyan outhit Ferrum,13-5.
The Bishops used four pitchers.
Mike Smith (1-0), the second of those pitchers, earned the win. In three innings, he permitted two hits, a walk and a run, which was earned.
The Panthers employed six pitchers.
Starter Brady Owen (0-1) was tagged with the loss. In 2/3 of an inning, he surrended two hits four walks and seven runs, six of which were earned.