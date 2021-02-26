Bishops close three-game set with two wins

N.C. Wesleyan starter Cj DiBenedetto (1-0) worked five innings for the victory. He allowed three hits, three walks and one run, which was unearned, while striking out six.

The Bishops used five pitchers.

Ferrum sophomore lefthander Devon Boothe (0-1), a former Franklin County standout, made his first collegiate start and lasted three innings. He was charged with the loss.

Boothe permitted five hits, three walks and four runs, all earned, while striking out two. He faced 17 batters.

The Panthers employed Austin Vernon, Wyatt Dansey and Mitch Custer in relief.

N.C. Wesleyan scored one run in the second inning, three in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth to craft a 9-0 lead.

The Bishops scored their last run in top of the sixth to match the Panthers’ initial tally which was produced in the bottom of the fifth.

A bunt single by Tristian Griffin brought home Davie Morgan with the Bishops’ first run in the top of the second as they crafted a lead they would not surrender.

In the third, Brad Pennington’s RBI double, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by Morgan accounted for three runs and a 4-0 edge