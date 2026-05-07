Top Story Virginia Tech, UVa, VMI, Radford teams meet APR standard The Roanoke Times May 7, 2026 May 7, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Every team at Virginia Tech, Virginia, VMI and Radford met the minimum academic standard established by the NCAA.kAmp96 }rpp C6=62D65 :ED 2??F2= p4256>:4 !C@8C6DD #2E6 C6A@CE %F6D52J] %96 C6A@CE >62DFC65 2E9=6E6 C6E6?E:@?[ 24256>:4 6=:8:3:=:EJ 2?5 8C25F2E:@? 7@C E96 a_a`\aa E9C@F89 a_ac\ad D49@@= J62CD] %96 p!# 7@C>F=2 :?G@=G6D D49@=2CD9:A 2E9=6E6D 62C?:?8 A@:?ED 7@C C6>2:?:?8 6=:8:3=6[ DE2J:?8 2E E96:C D49@@= 2?5 8C25F2E:?8]k^AmkAmp7@FC\J62C D4@C6 @7 hb_ :D E96 >:?:>F> D4@C6 ?66565 E@ 2G@:5 2? }rpp E@FC?2>6?E 32? 2?5 @E96C A6?2=E:6D] %96 }rpp >256 hb_ E96 >:?:>F> DE2?52C5 3642FD6 :E 6BF2E6D E@ 2 d_T 8C25F2E:@? C2E6]k^Am kAm'|x 7@@E32== 32C6=J >6E E96 DE2?52C5[ H:?5:?8 FA H:E9 2 7@FC\J62C C2E6 @7 hba]k^Am People are also reading… Transgender woman sues for sexual discrimination against Salem DEQ office Smith Mountain Lake group has success in curbing destructive wakes Ferrum softball coach Josh Freeman resigns after three losing seasons 3 degrees in 4 years: Ferrum grad makes the most of her time in college State bar suspends Rocky Mount mayor Holland Perdue's law license Franklin County leaned overwhelmingly against redistricting as vote passed statewide Spanberger vetoed a bill to legalize skill games, yet thousands remain in operation Franklin County man gets 46 years for Gretna murder of high school coach Products at 3 Rocky Mount vape shops seized for possibly illegal THC amounts UPDATE: FBI searching Portsmouth office of state Sen. Louise Lucas State police announce US 220 safety crackdown across region Virginia Tech, UVa, VMI, Radford teams meet APR standard Ferrum volleyball coach out after just 6 conference wins in 4 years Roanoke Valley farmers feel cost of Iran war in rising fuel and fertilizer prices Packers now have 2 Hokie QBs after signing veteran Taylor, rookie Drones kAm%96 7@FC\J62C C2E6 7@C 2== s:G:D:@? x E62>D H2D hge] %96 7@FC\J62C C2E6 7@C uq$ 7@@E32== E62>D H2D hf`[ H9:=6 E96 7@FC\J62C C2E6 7@C ur$ 7@@E32== E62>D H2D hdh] %96 7@FC\J62C C2E6 7@C 2== s:G:D:@? x >6?’D 32D<6E32== E62>D H2D hf`[ H9:=6 E96 7@FC\J62C C2E6 7@C 2== s:G:D:@? x H@>6?’D 32D<6E32== E62>D H2D hgc] %96 7@FC\J62C C2E6 7@C 2== s:G:D:@? x 32D632== E62>D H2D hg_]k^AmkAm%96 7@FC\J62C D4@C6D 7@C ':C8:?:2 %649 E62>D C2?865 7C@> hdb 3J HC6DE=:?8 E@ 2 A6C764E `[___ 3J >6?’D 4C@DD 4@F?ECJ[ >6?VD 8@=7[ H@>6?VD 8@=7[ H@>6?VD =24C@DD6 2?5 H@>6?VD E6??:D] (@>6?’D 32D<6E32== 925 2 hgg[ 7@@E32== 2 hg_[ 32D632== 2 hfg 2?5 >6?VD 32D<6E32== 2 hdg]k^Am kAm%96 7@FC\J62C D4@C6D 2E &'2 C2?865 7C@> hfb 3J H@>6?’D 32D<6E32== E@ `[___ 3J 32D632==[ >6?VD 8@=7[ >6?VD E6??:D[ D@7E32==[ H@>6?VD DH:>>:?8 2?5 5:G:?8 2?5 H@>6?VD E6??:D] |6?’D 32D<6E32== 925 2 hhc 2?5 7@@E32== 2 hfe]k^Am kAm%96 >F=E:J62C D4@C6D 2E '|x C2?865 7C@> hba 3J 7@@E32== E@ `[___ 3J H@>6?’D DH:>>:?8 2?5 5:G:?8] q2D632== 925 2 hg` 2?5 32D<6E32== 2 hdc]k^AmkAm%96 >F=E:J62C D4@C6D 2E #257@C5 C2?865 7C@> 2 hcd 3J >6?’D 32D<6E32== E@ `[___ 3J >6?VD 4C@DD 4@F?ECJ[ >6?VD 8@=7[ H@>6?VD 4C@DD 4@F?ECJ[ H@>6?VD 8@=7[ H@>6?VD D@446C 2?5 H@>6?VD E6??:D] (@>6?’D 32D<6E32== 925 2 hfd 2?5 32D632== 2 hee]k^Am 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Ferrum softball coach Josh Freeman resigns after three losing seasons Josh Freeman came to Ferrum College three years ago after turning around a Texas community college softball team, but he couldn't do the same … Babcock to enjoy generous salary as Virginia Tech AD emeritus Babcock will be paid $1.15 million in base salary in Year 1 of his new job. SEC coach raises alarm on CFP expansion: 'We cannot turn this into college basketball' Here’s what you must realize about NCAA Tournament expansion, which college sports leaders insist on cramming down our throats. Demarcus Brown flips commitment from UVa to Virginia Tech The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Brown told Rivals on Sunday afternoon that he flipped his commitment from UVa to Virginia Tech. Watch Now: Related Video Hokies' Robertson on women's golf team heading into Simpsonville Regional Brian Kelly thinks Lane Kiffin can win a national championship with LSU Brian Kelly thinks Lane Kiffin can win a national championship with LSU Josh Heupel on SEC depth compared to other football conferences Josh Heupel on SEC depth compared to other football conferences Tennessee athletic director Danny White explains why he wants CFP to have 24 teams Tennessee athletic director Danny White explains why he wants CFP to have 24 teams