Colonels conquer, close curtain on Eagles' season

ROANOKE - William Fleming broke no hearts on Valentine’s Day Monday.

The Colonels did pierce the nets attached to the rims in their home gymnasium and stymied Franklin County, 61-41, in the semifinals of the 2022 Blue Ridge District boys basketball tournament.

With the victory, William Fleming, the league’s regular-season champion and top tournament seed, advances to the championship game of the four-team event Wednesday and will again play on its home floor.

The Colonels, guided by long-time, veteran head coach Mickey Hardy, face No. 2 seed Northside in championship contest.

The Vikings topped No. 3 seed Lord Botetourt, 63-43, in Monday's other semifinal.

The loss, their third to the Colonels this season, ends the Eagles’ season.

FCHS, the No. 4 seed, won its way into the tournament by edging William Byrd by two points in its regular-season finale last week.

FCHS returns almost its entire squad next year, a fact head coach Tom Hering emphasized in his post-game comments.

The Eagles' 2022 squad had only one senior: Jamerise Holland, who did not see action Monday.

Jaron Walker netted a game-best 17 points for the Colonels, while Zaiquan Roberts tallied 12 and Isaac Higgs finished with 11.

Five other players scored, none of whom were in double figures.

The Eagles had no double-figure scorers.

Haven Mullins, Eli Foutz and Randy Clark paced the Eagles each with nine points.

Also scoring were David Kasey with six points, Nasir Holland with four, Tucker Harvey with three and Ke'Shawn Wright with one.

The Eagles were held to single-digit scoring in the first and third quarters, totaling 11 points in those frames. They tallied 30 points in the second and fourth periods of play.

FCHS (8-15) played without one of its better performers - junior guard Jordan Hering who sustained an injury in the late stages of the triumph over William Byrd.

The Colonels led 12-4 after the first quarter and the spread remained at eight points, 29-21, after the two teams played to a 17-17 standoff in the second stanza.

William Fleming led by 15 points, 43-28, after three quarters and 20 points at game’s end.

The Colonels, who led from wire-to-wire, seized control with an 11-0 run that bridged the end of the first half and the start of the second.

The surged turned a four-point, 25-21 William Fleming lead into a 15-point, 36-21 advantage.

The Colonels opened the second half with a 3-pointer and after a basket with 6:45 showing in the third quarter, the Eagles were forced to take a full time out.

When play resumed, FCHS got a free throw from Eli Foutz and a basket from Randy Clark, but the Colonels responded with five consecutive points to produce a 17-point, 41-24, edge.

The difference at the end of the period was 15 points, 43-28, after deuces by Mullins with 1:36 showing and Kasey with 15 seconds left.

The Colonels netted the first eight points of the final frame, a run that featured two dunks and a pair of free throws.

The count was 51-31 after a Clark free throw and a basket by Nasir Holland, but with 4:41 showing, William Fleming entered the 1-and-1 free throw bonus and made two tries from the line to produce a 22-point edge.

The Colonels got a basket and two free throws to craft a 24-point, 57-33 lead with 3:45 left. Over the next minute, the Eagles got a trey from Foutz and a made free throw from Wright, but the Colonels would then surpass the 60-point mark with a basket.

Trailing 61-37, FCHS got a Mullins 2-pointer and two free throws from Clark in the closing 1 1/2 minutes to finish the scoring.

William Fleming (19-3) tallied 10 of the game’s initial 11 points before FCHS pulled to within one point, 18-17, with 3:30 left in the first half after 3-pointers by Clark, Foutz and Harvey and a basket by Mullins.

The Colonels hit a 3-pointer with 2:42 showing to make the count 23-17, but the Eagles responded with baskets by Foutz and Holland just before the Colonels embarked on their game-deciding scoring surge.

William Fleming's victory is its sixth in a row and its 16th in its last 17 games.

The Colonels converted 25 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and were 9 of 10 (90%) from the free-throw line.

The Eagles made 15 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and were 7 of 16 (43.8%) from the free-throw line.

Walker and Elijah Mitchell each hit a 3-pointer for the Colonels.

Foutz swished two treys for the Eagles, while Clark and Harvey each hit one.