Colonels rout Eagles jayvees

Franklin County's junior varsity football team suffered its first Blue Ridge District loss of the season last week, 41-6 to league foe William Fleming at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Ja'ziel Hart, an eight-grader who was promoted from Benjamin Franklin Middle School's squad following the completion of its undefeated season, scored the Eagles' lone touchdown in in the closing seconds of the contest.

William Fleming led 35-0 with 2:14 left in the third quarter and scored its final TD with 4:06 remaining.

The contest is the Eagles' final home game of the fall 2021 season.

To date, all three of the Eagles' setbacks were in games played at Dillon Stadium. In those losses, they were outscored 97-6.

FCHS (1-1 in the Blue Ridge District, 4-3 overall) returns to action Thursday in Daleville against Lord Botetourt.

The Eagles conclude their season Thursday, Nov. 4 in Roanoke against Northside.

Ospreys win first game in program history

SALEM - Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy's (SMLCA) football team had one last chance to win its first game in program history Saturday.