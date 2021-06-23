Cooper captures third state track crown

NEWPORT NEWS—Franklin County track and field star Kylie Cooper returned to the site—Todd Stadium—where she won her first state championship as a freshman and claimed her third state crown to cap her junior prep campaign.
Cooper took top accolades in the girls 800-meter run in 2:09.56 Saturday in the 2021 Class 6 state meet. She bested 15 other competitors to capture the championship.
Cooper finished more than two second ahead of second-place finisher Aniya Mosley (2:12.03), a junior from Ocean Lakes.
Cooper and Mosley are Class 6 Region A rivals and two other runners from Region—one from Cosby and a second from Ocean Lakes—qualified for the finals.
Each of the top seven finishers earned her way into the finals by running in the second of two heat races.
Cooper, a rising FCHS senior, has won three individual state championships: two in outdoor track and field in the 1,600-meter run (freshman year) and the 800 and one indoor championship in the 1,600-meter run earlier this year.
Also, in the 2020 indoor championships, Cooper was the Class 6 state runner-up in the girls 1,000-meter run and she has competed at the state level in girls cross country twice with a career-best finish of 12th in that event.
Current VMI runner Trent Whittaker is FCHS’s only other indoor track and field state champion, while former standouts Travis Walter and Letica Claytor are past outdoor track and field state champions.
FCHS’s athletic program has produced two state champions in golf (Matt Chandler and John Hatcher Ferguson) and five in wrestling (Clifton Koger, J.J. Price, Joe Callaway, Bryan Jones and Taylor Horner).
An FCHS team has yet to win a state championship, but the Eagles have been the runner-up in golf, baseball and twice in dual-team wrestling.
FCHS’s Addie Shorter placed sixth in the girls 3,200-meter (two-mile) run in 11:21.35 and Nathan Atchue finished fourth in the boys 1,600-meter (one-mile) run in 4:22.99.
Elodie Walton finished 14th in the girls pole vault. She cleared 8 feet, 6 inches.