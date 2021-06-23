Cooper captures third state track crown

NEWPORT NEWS—Franklin County track and field star Kylie Cooper returned to the site—Todd Stadium—where she won her first state championship as a freshman and claimed her third state crown to cap her junior prep campaign.

Cooper took top accolades in the girls 800-meter run in 2:09.56 Saturday in the 2021 Class 6 state meet. She bested 15 other competitors to capture the championship.

Cooper finished more than two second ahead of second-place finisher Aniya Mosley (2:12.03), a junior from Ocean Lakes.

Cooper and Mosley are Class 6 Region A rivals and two other runners from Region—one from Cosby and a second from Ocean Lakes—qualified for the finals.

Each of the top seven finishers earned her way into the finals by running in the second of two heat races.

Cooper, a rising FCHS senior, has won three individual state championships: two in outdoor track and field in the 1,600-meter run (freshman year) and the 800 and one indoor championship in the 1,600-meter run earlier this year.

Also, in the 2020 indoor championships, Cooper was the Class 6 state runner-up in the girls 1,000-meter run and she has competed at the state level in girls cross country twice with a career-best finish of 12th in that event.