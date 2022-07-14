Crowl, Pasley are headed to the Commonwealth Games

LYNCHBURG - The Virginia Commonwealth Games continue this weekend with its All-Star Baseball tournament this weekend and Franklin County players Preston Crowl and Lawson Pasley are competing for the West squad.

Liberty University is hosting the touranment.

Players who were freshman, sophmores or juniors during the 2022 high school campaign, most of whom fall into the 15-17 age window, are featured with action beginning with a match-up between the West and Central teams at 6 p.m. with a contest between the North and the East teams to follow.

Play continues Saturday with medal play scheduled for Sunday.

Wally Beagle of Roanoke is the tournament’s coordinator.

Several former tournament players made it to the major leagues, most notably Justin Verlander, David Wright, B.J. Upton, Justin Upton and Ryan Zimmerman.

Besides Crowl and Pasley, players from Tunstall, Lord Botetourt, Cave Spring, Chatham Christiansburg, William Byrd, Virginia High, Jefferson Forest, Liberty Christian and Miller School, coached by standout major league closer and Ferrum College star Billy Wagner, are on the West squad.

The team is steered by former William Byrd coaches Rodney Spradlin and Neil Zimmerman, who played at Ferrum, Hidden Valley head coach Randy Boone and Jefferson Forest head coach Ryan Gilleland.

North skipper Mike Covington has been coaching in the tournament for 31 years. His club this year is comprised of players all of whom were juniors in the spring.

The East and Central teams are made up of sophomores and juniors.

Pasley, who is listed as a utility player on the West roster​, is the only freshman from the 2022 season in the games.

Pasley's two-out, RBI single to right center field enabled Franklin County, the co-regular-season Blue Ridge District champion, to defeat William Byrd, 3-2, in its 2022 league-opener, a three-hour, 11-innings contest at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

Pasley also claimed the pitching victory - he took the mound in the top of the fifth and worked 6 1/3 innings. William Byrd has one hit: a two-out double to left field.

Crowl, the Blue Ridge District Player of the Year, is a pitcher/third baseman for the Eagles. He has made a non-binding verbal commitment to continue his baseball career at Virginia Tech in the fall of 2023.

Crowl was one of the Eagles' top hitter last spring - he belted a grand-slam in a season -opening, non-district, 20-10 victory over Hidden Valley.

The Eagles finished 15-5 with that last loss coming to Lord Botetourt, 6-3, in the championship game of the Blue Ridge District's postseason tournament, played at Naff Field.

The Eagles failed to qualify for the Class 6 Region A tournament based on a points system that is used to determine regional qualification is most all sports.

Pasley's heroics came in his third varsity game.