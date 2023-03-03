FERRUM—Plans have been finalized to host a formal dedication ceremony for the Vickie Van Kleeck Softball Schoolmplex at Ferrum College.

College officials plan to hold the dedication Saturday, March 25 to honor Van Kleeck, who served 24 years as the Panthers head softball coach and 10 years as the college’s Senior Woman Administrator.

The two-story facility includes a team locker room, a coaches’ locker room, a working pressbox, a concession stand and restrooms.

Seating is chair back and open-area concrete platforms between the building and the backstop.

Van Kleeck guided the Panthers to USA South Athletic Conference regular-season titles in 1994, 1995 and 2013, league postseason tournament championships and accompanying NCAA Division III tournament berths in 2002, 2005 and 2012.

As head coach at Mercer (Ga.) University, Van Kleeck was voted New South Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and in 2013, she was selected USA South Coach of the Year.

The National Fastpich Coaches Association honored Van Kleeck with its NFCA/Easton Victory Club 500-Win Milestone.

Van Kleeck served on the NCAA Softball Rules Committee from 2008-2013, the last two years as National Chair.

Van Kleeck works for the NCAA as Softball Rules Editor.

The dedication ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

At 1 p.m., Ferrum entertains Bridgewater College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) doubleheader.

Hicks and Washington earn All-ODAC laurelsFOREST—Ferrum College players Deshone Hicks and Calvin Washington each has earned second-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) accolades in men’s basketball for the 2022-2023 season by a vote of the league’s head coaches.

Hicks, who hails from Durham, N.C., ranked second in the ODAC in scoring with a 21.7 points-per-game average and first in the league in assists with a 5.8 average.

He led the Panthers in both of those statistical categories.

Also, he ranked in the top five in the conference in field-goals made (166) and 3-point field goals made (60).

Washington, who hails from Fayetteville, N.C., is a All-ODAC second team selection He averaged 17.8 points (third in ODAC) and led the team in total rebounds 189 (fifth in ODAC) for an average of 7.3 (seventh in ODAC).

Washington tallied the most points on the team (464,second in ODAC) and totaled a team-best 25 blocks (fourth in ODAC).

Joining Hicks and Washington on the second team are Shod Smith of Bridgewater College, Adam Brazil of Hampden-Sydney College, Justin Kuthan of Roanoke College and Omari Deveaux of Virginia Wesleyan University.

Selected to the first-team are Tyler Dearman for Guillford (N.C.) College, Davidson Hubbard of Hampden-Sydney, Kasey Draper of Roanoke, Robert DiSibio of Washington and Lee University and Miles Mallory and Josh Talbert of Randolph-Macon College.

Named to the third team are Alec Topper of Bridgewater, Jorden Davis of Guilford, Ryan Clements of Hampden-Sydney, Danny Bickey of Randolph College, Efosa U-Edosomwan of Roanoke and Sam Wise of Washington and Lee.

Individual award winners are Mallory (Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year), Caleb Kimbrough of Hampden-Sydney (Coach of the Year), Jabril Robinson of Randolph-Macon (Rookie of the Year) and Draper (Farm Bureau Scholar-Athlete).

Southern Virginia tops Ferrum on the diamondBUENA VISTA – Southern Virginia University rallied for four runs in the bottom of the second inning Wednesday in a 5-2 non-conference baseball victory over Ferrum College at Parry McCluer High School.

Benjamin Horsley belted a two-run double for the Knights (3-5) and Will Parker stroked a two-run single to manufacture those runs.

In the top of the fourth, Grayson Chitwood led off the frame with a double, advanced to third and came home on a sacrifice fly to left field by Nick Funk.

In the top of the fifth, Kristian Barcroft stole second and moved to third on an errant throw. He scored on a sacrifice fly to right field by Justin Brady to make the count, 4-2.

In the last of the frame, Mitchell Smith, who hit a double and drove in two runs, scored the game’s final run.

Seth Llyod (1-0) was the winning pitcher for Southern Virginia. He struck out three and permitted two runs, both of which were earned.

Ferrum starter Trenton Sayers (0-1) was charged with the loss. He surrendered three hits and four earned runs in 1 1/3 innings of work.

The Panthers (3-6) return to action today (Friday, March 3) against Rose-Hulman (Ind.) Institute of Technology. Game time is noon at Piedmont (Ga.) University in Demorest, Ga.

Generals are

victorious by shutoutFERRUM,—Hanna Bishop netted four goals for No. 4 Washington and Lee University (4-0, 1-0 ODAC), while Alex Petras totaled three goals as the Generals pounded Ferrum College 22-0 in a women’s lacrosse match at W.B. Adams Stadium Wednesday, the 2023 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener for both clubs.

Goalkeeper Amanda Thomas made seven saves in net for the Panthers (1-1, 0-1 ODAC).

FERRUM—JP Galloway totaled five goals and two assists to keep Pfeiffer (4-0) unbeaten Wednesday with a 23-7 non-conference men’s lacrosse triumph over Ferrum College at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Tommy Jackson (Franklin County), Aric Lawrence (Franklin County) and Michael Paolicelli each tallied two goals for the Panthers (1-3).

Konieczka returns to Ferrum as defensive coordinatorFERRUM—Alumnus and former Ferrum College football standout Anthony Konieczka is returning to the Panthers’ sidelines as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator.

Ferrum Athletic Director John Sutyak confirmed Konieczka’s hiring.

Konieczka, who started his new job last month, previously as an assistant coach at Wilkes (Pa.) University where he worked with linebackers for one year (2022), four years (2018-2021) as an assistant coach at St. Andrews (N.C.) University where he worked with linebackers and one year (2017) as a graduate assistant coach at St. Andrews.

At Ferrum, he played for two coaches: David Harper and Rob Grande.

At Wilkes, Konieczka helped the Colonels finish in the top 40 in five defensive statistical categories in NCAA Division III, three of which they were ranked in the top 25.

Konieczka coached two all-conference players, worked with the Colonels’ defensive coordinator and defensive interns on game plans, scouting reports, practice schedules and practice scripts.

Wrestling championships return to RoanokeROANOKE—Ferrum College is the host school for the 2023 NCAA Division III Wrestling National Championships, Friday and Saturday, March 10-11 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

It’s the second time in five years that Ferrum has servered as the host school.

Outside of Ferrum hosting the tournament in 2019, the only previous NCAA Wrestling Tournament hosted in Virginia was in 1936 when Washington and Lee University hosted the event as an all-divisions tournament.

One hundred-eighty wrestlers from six regions from across the country qualify for the national tournament, 18 in each of the 10 weight classes.

Wrestlers needed to finish among the top three in their weight class to earn a national tournament berth.

Representing Ferrum are Braden Homsey (197 pounds) and Rayshawn Dixon (285 pounds).

“The opportunity to host the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships for the second time as an institution is a testament to the hard work of our staff who ran a phenomenal NCAA Tournament in 2019,’’ Ferrum head men’s wrestling coach Logan Meister said.

“This is a meaningful opportunity for the college, the Roanoke Valley and the commonwealth of Virginia. I am excited for our local wrestling fans to see some of the best wrestling in the country and inspire the youth to dream big.

“We are greatful for the Berglund Center, Roanoke Valley Wrestling Association, VBR Sports Ferrum staff and everyone who will be involved in creating a great atmosphere for these student-athletes who are striving to achieve life-long goals,’’ Meister said.

The tournament begins Friday, March 10 at 11 a.m. with Session I.

Session II starts at 6 p.m. and will be preceded by the opening ceremonies at 4:45 p.m.

Session III begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11. The Parade of All-Americans starts at 6:15 p.m. and is followed by the championship finals at 7 p.m.

A tournament schedule and tickets are available on Ferrum’s championship host site.

Also, tickets are available at the Berglund Center box office.

Ferrum alumni and other special interest groups should use the group sales link Tanya.Donald@roanokeva.gov or call Donald, (540) 853-5373.

For information, contact Tournament Director Gary Holden, gholden@ferrum.edu or Tournament Marketing/Media Coordinator Benton Heck, bbheck@ferrum.edu .