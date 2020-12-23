Drivers put a Christmas bow on a challenging year

Like his Christmas wish, Willis’ wish for the new year is simple.

“My wish is that the vaccines for COVID-19 will work for everyone and make it possible for us to lead our normal lives again. My wish is also that we will be able to get back to racing, and that we can race a full season at South Boston Speedway in 2021,’’ Willis said.

Kenny Mills Jr. of South Boston, who will be competing as a rookie in the Limited Sportsman Division in 2021, said his Christmas wish for everyone is “nothing you can physically touch – spend time with your family and no worries.

“That is what I wish everybody could have right now because everything has been so rocky. COVID-19, quarantine, and this and that are affecting people right now physically and mentally. I just wish everybody could come together and enjoy family and friends.”

For his New Year’s, Mills said “I wish a prosperous year and growing as a family to everybody. You always have to work to make yourself better. I also wish that everybody will be wise and make the right choices in life.”

Kenny Daniel of Sutherlin, who will be entering his second year of competition in the Limited Sportsman Division in 2021, says safety for everyone is his Christmas wish.