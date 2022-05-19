Duffy steps down from Ferrum post after seven years.

FERRUM – Ruthanne Duffy, Ferrum College’s head volleyball coach for the last seven years, is leaving the Panthers’ program to take an athletic administrator position at another institution.

Duffy (62-119 career record) came to Ferrum 10 years ago; she first served as the Panthers assistant coach during Jessica (Flanagan) Keen’s tenure at the helm.

Duffy won 44 matches during the 2015, 2016 and 2018 seasons. The 2020 campaign was shortened to eight matches because of the COVID-19 pandemic and was played during the spring of 2021.

The Panthers competed in the USA South Athletic Conference and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) during Duffy’s term as head coach.

The Panthers open the 2022 season Saturday, Sept. 3 against Virginia Union University in Staunton and also play Mary Baldwin University that day. Their home opener is Tuesday, Sept. 6 against Greensboro (N.C.) College.

Ferrum is conducting a national search to fill the vacancy, college officials said.

Ferrum has had five head coaches since 1985, its first year of NCAA Division III play.

“... I am so appreciative of every woman that has been a part of Ferrum volleyball and want to thank each one of you for helping me grow as a mentor and coach, Duffy said in a prepared statement.

“As a mother, I have been so fortunate to have raised my two children around such an incredible group over the years. Having the opportunity for Eli and Delaney to grow up around Ferrum Athletics and as a part of Ferrum volleyball has been something that we will cherish forever.

“I am excited to see the success of this program in the years to come! You will forever have fans in the Duffy family.”

Duffy came to Ferrum in August 2012 as an assistant volleyball coach and was promoted to the head position in 2015.

Duffy worked as an assistant high school volleyball coach at Appalachia in the fall of 2012 and served as a student assistant as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise UVa.-Wise) before coming to Ferrum.

“Ruthanne has been a fantastic leader for our volleyball program and a key member of the Ferrum team this past decade,” Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak said.

“We will miss her on the sidelines in Swartz Gymnasium this fall, but wish her and her family well as she transitions into athletic administration.”

Duffy played volleyball for four years at UVa. Wise, starting as an outside hitter. She helped lead the Cavaliers to the 2007 NAIA Region XII title and a berth in the national tournament.

Duffy earned all-tournament team accolades at the 2008 Converse tournament, and was a Dean’s List honoree in the spring of 2007.