Eagles complete undefeated regular season

VINTON—Franklin County’s girls tennis team completed an undefeated regular seaon Friday with an 9-0 triumph over Blue Ridge District foe William Byrd, its second win over the Terriers during the campaign.

The Eagles (10-0) begin Class 6 Region A individual singles and doubles play this week at Floyd Kellam with McKinleigh Williams, Jocelyn Routt and Payton Jones representing the Eagles.

Class 6 Region A team play begins Tuesday, May 25.

“Our girls have worked hard this season and are geared up for regional play. The competition is very tough…, but we are looking forward to some really good matches,’’ FCHS head coach Stephanie Lovelace said.

In the match against William Byrd, eight-game pro sets were played in all matches.

Winning in singles were Williams (8-1), Routt (8-2), Elizabeth Montgomery (8-0), Jones (8-0), Eve Plaster (8-1) and Madison Cox (8-3).

Winning in doubles were the duets of Routt and Jones (8-0), Williams and Montgomery (8-3) and Plaster and Cox (8-0).

Lilly Call won in exhibition singles, 8-0.

On Thursday, the Eagles shut out Blue Ridge District rival William Fleming, 9-0.