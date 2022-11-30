Eagles earn 15-point triumph over Comets

SOUTH BOSTON - Franklin County limited Halifax County to 12 second-half points - including three in the final frame - Monday for a 52-37 non-district girls varsity basketball triumph in the 2022-2023 season opener for both clubs.

The Eagles (1-0) trailed 13-11 after the first quarter and 25-24 at intermission.

A 16-9 third period surge enabled Franklin County to pull in front, 40-34.

The Eagles took the final frame, 12-3, to secure the victory.

"This was a great win (for us) against a solid program,'' Eagles bench boss Le'Bryan Patterson said. "(Halifax) ran the floor well and they have true (post players) who are fundamentally sound.

"We didn't communicate to the best of our ability in the first half, but I told our ladies that we have to buy in to defense and everything else will take care of itself.''

The Comets converted 12 field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer, and were 12 of 23 (52.2%) from the free-throw line.

Five players scored for Halifax, two of whom finished in double figures: Olivia Seamster and Jadyn Harlow each with 10.

Franklin County made 20 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and was 5 of 8 (62.5%) from the free-throw line.

Seven players saw action and each contributed points to the victory.

Kenzie Board led the Eagles with a game-best 14 points and Lo'real Board finished with 11, including three 3-pointers.

Also scoring were Taylor Lester with eight points, Maddie Caron with seven, Chelsey Harris with five, Alahna Preston with four (one 3-pointer), Kaniah Copeland with three (one 3-pointer).

"This was a collective win. Everyone contributed in some way whether it was on the floor fighting for loose balls, locking into their roles and defensive assignments or rallying from the bench,'' Patterson said.

"We are a young team this year and our staple is consistency. I told them just 'Bring it every night' Everyone on this roster owes the family something each night.

"I'm proud of these ladies and I look forward to our future.''

Franklin County entertains Magna Vista tonight and Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) Thursday.

Both games tip off at 7 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Eagles jayvees ground Comets, 23-15

SOUTH BOSTON - Kaylynn Wright netted a game-best 12 points Monday to lead Franklin County's girls junior varsity basketball team to a 23-15 non-district victory over Halifax County in the 2022-2023 season opener for both clubs.

The Eagles (1-0), steered by head coach Joshua Cox, led 6-3 after the first quarter and 9-7 at intermission.

Each team netted six points in the third period.

Leading 15-13, the Eagles claimed the victory with an 8-2 scoring surge in the final frame.

The Comets made six field goals and were 3 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Four players scored for Halifax, none of whom were in double figures.

The Eagles converted nine field goals, including a 3-pointer by Jada Collins, who totaled five points.

Franklin County was 4 of 9 (44.4%) from the free-throw line.

Also scoring were Tytiana Callaway with four points and Myjera Wright with two.

