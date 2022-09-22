 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Eagles finish non-district slate with Titans

ROANOKE - Franklin County concludes non-district regular-season football play tonight when the Eagles face Hidden Valley.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Dwight Bogle Stadium.

The series between the two rivals goes on hiatus after the contest. In 2023, Brookville replaces Hidden Valley on Franklin County’s schedule.

The Eagles (2-2) will attempt to attain their first winning streak of the 2020 campaign.

Franklin County opened with a win at Bassett, then suffered bck-to-back home setbacks to Salem and Liberty Chriastian Academy before routing Magna Vista, 40-0 Last week.

Eagles sideline boss JR Edwards was the head coach at Hidden Valley and guided the Titans to the state semifinals during his tenure.

Edwards left Hidden Valley to become an assistant coach at Salem, then he departed the Spartans’ program to become the Eagles head coach.

People are also reading…

The Eagles are off next week, then they open Blue Ridge District play against Staunton River in two weeks.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hall of Fame candidates

Here is a biography of this year’s inductees into the Franklin County High School Sports Hall of Fame.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dak Prescott out for 6 to 8 weeks after surgery