Eagles rout William Fleming, move to 2-0

ROANOKE - Franklin County scored runs in every inning Wednesday and collected 12 hits in a 19-1 varsity baseball victory over Blue Ridge District rival William Fleming.
The contest was stopped after five innings because of the run rule.
The Eagles (2-0) have defeated their opponents, Northside and William Fleming by a combined 29-1 score.
Neither of FCHS's games to date have reached the sixth inning.
The Eagles led 11-0 before the Colonels manufactured their lone run in the bottom of the fourth to prevent a shutout.
FCHS responded by generating eight runs in the top of the fifth.
Isaiah Ayers. Ethan Davis, Will English, Riley Hill, Corbin Bower and Isaiah Hughes all drove in runs during the frame.
The Eagles benefited from five Colonels' errors, while committing one defensive miscue.
William Fleming managed two hits at the expense of a quintet of FCHS pitchers: starter Michael Williams and relievers Hayden Firebaugh, Ayers, Jared Wright, and Hughes.
Firebaugh was credited with the win - a no-hit, shut-out frame in which he walked one and struck out one.
Williams tossed one inning and permitted one hit, a walk and no runs, while striking out three.
Wright's base hit off a 2-2 pitch in the first inning produced the Eagles' initial run.
Besides the one-run first and the eight-run fifth, the Eagles tallied one run in the second inning, five in the third and for in the fifth.
Firebaugh belted a home run in the third to highlight his team's extended rally.
Wright, Hughes, Hill and Grayson Montgomery each collected two hits to pace the Eagles.
FCHS returns to action today against Blue Ridge District foe William Byrd.
First pitch at W.W. Naff Jr. Field is 7 p.m.
A junior varsity contest between the Eagles and the Terriers opens the doubleheader at 5 p.m.
FCHS (2-1) and William Byrd split a doubleheader last Friday in Vinton with the Terriers winning the first game, 5-1, and the Eagles taking the second contest, 12-9.