Eagles rout William Fleming, move to 2-0

ROANOKE - Franklin County scored runs in every inning Wednesday and collected 12 hits in a 19-1 varsity baseball victory over Blue Ridge District rival William Fleming.

The contest was stopped after five innings because of the run rule.

The Eagles (2-0) have defeated their opponents, Northside and William Fleming by a combined 29-1 score.

Neither of FCHS's games to date have reached the sixth inning.

The Eagles led 11-0 before the Colonels manufactured their lone run in the bottom of the fourth to prevent a shutout.

FCHS responded by generating eight runs in the top of the fifth.

Isaiah Ayers. Ethan Davis, Will English, Riley Hill, Corbin Bower and Isaiah Hughes all drove in runs during the frame.

The Eagles benefited from five Colonels' errors, while committing one defensive miscue.

William Fleming managed two hits at the expense of a quintet of FCHS pitchers: starter Michael Williams and relievers Hayden Firebaugh, Ayers, Jared Wright, and Hughes.

Firebaugh was credited with the win - a no-hit, shut-out frame in which he walked one and struck out one.