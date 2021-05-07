Eagles square record, defeat Bruins

FCHS’s boys play Northside today at the recreation park, while FCHS’s girls travel to Roanoke to face the Vikings.

Both teams are looking for their second wins over Northside this season.

On Monday, the FCHS-Lord Botetourt match will be played at Ferrum College’s Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts, but the Cavaliers are the designated host.

The FCHS-Lord Botetourt boys match will be contested at the recreation park.

BFMS, Cave Spring

tie in softballROANOKE — Benjamin Franklin Middle School erased a three-run deficit Thursday by rallying for two runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth to force a 3-3 tie in its Roanoke Valley Middle School softball game against Cave Spring Middle School.

The game was stopped after six innings.

BFMS (1-0-2, 1-0-2 in league play) has tied two games this season, both in district play.

The Squires scored all of their runs in the bottom of the second and were held without a run for five frames.

The Eagles failed to score in the first, second, third innings and in the sixth stanza.