Eagles square record, defeat Bruins

VINTON — Brandi Altice, an eighth-grader, netted the match’s lone goal Tuesday as Franklin County edged Blue Ridge District rival William Byrd, 1-0, in a girls’ junior varsity soccer contest at Robert A (Bob) Patterson Stadium.
The Eagles (1-0) opened their 2021 season with the victory.
FCHS entertains William Byrd in its next match today at 5:30 p.m. at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Eagles square record, defeat BruinsBLACKSBURG — Senior Aric Lawrence tallied a match-best five goals Tuesday to lead Franklin County’s boys varsity lacrosse team to its first victory of the 2021 season — a 16-4 decision over Blacksburg.
Lawrence also distributed an assist for the Eagles (1-1).
Also, sophomore Drew McElvain netted three goals for FCHS and junior Luke Juergen scored one.
McElvain, with a team-best five, and Juergen, with two, combined to pass out seven assists.
Blacksburg (0-3) surrendered double-digit goals for the third time this season and is
Blacksburg downs
FCHS girls, 12-5Blacksburg claimed its first victory of the 2021 season Tuesday with a 12-5 non-district triumph over Franklin County in a girls varsity lacrosse match at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
For the Eagles (0-3), Adriana Hart, who has committed to NCAA Division II Newberry (S.C.) College, tallied three goals, while Faith Feazell and Ashlin Hicks each scored one.
FCHS visits Salem for its next match, a non-district contest set for Thursday, May 13.
Terriers top Eagles, 4-0 in girls soccerVINTON — William Byrd blanked Blue Ridge District rival Franklin County , 4-0, in a girls varsity soccer match contested Tuesday at Robert A. (Bob) Patterson Stadium.
The Terriers and the Eagles (1-1), led by first-year head coach Maryann Hodges, face off again today at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Field. Match time is 7 p.m.
Girls jayvees
play to a drawFranklin County and Blacksburg played to a 6-6 draw Tuesday in a non-district girls junior varsity lacrosse match at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Kenzie Board paced the Eagles (1-0-1) with three goals, while Kadance Mills, Emma Hale and Ashlynn Haigler each tallied one.
FCHS is led by first-year head coach Jacklyn Prillaman, a former Eagles and Ferrum College performer.
Prillaman led the Eagles to their lone victory to date, a 10-9 non-district triumph over Jefferson Forest on April 26.
FCHS’s next match is Monday, May 17 against Hidden Valley at Dillon Stadium.
Tennis teams sweep Staunton RiverSONTAG — Franklin County’s girls and boys tennis teams defeated Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River Tuesday to maintain undefeated records.
At the Franklin County Recreation Park courts, the Eagles (6-0) were victorious by a 7-2 score.
The victory is FCHS’s second this season over the Golden Eagles.
Eight-game pro sets were contested in all matches.
Winning in singles were McKinleigh Williams (8-1), Jocelyn Routt (8-4), Payton Jones (8-0), Elizabeth Montgomery (8-0) and Eva Plaster (8-0) at position Nos 1 through 5.
Winning in doubles were the teams of Routt and Jones (8-5) and Williams and Montgomery (8-2) at position Nos 1 and 2.
“It was doubtful at first if we were going to play because of the weather,” Eagles head coach Stephanie Lovelace said. “...It was a pretty good match in doubles as well as a few of the singles. At times, it was coming down to the last game points for wins.”
At Staunton River, the Eagles boys squad (5-0) was a shut-out, 7-0 winner.
FCHS has three shut-out wins to date and two of those are at Staunton River’s expense.
FCHS’s boys play Northside today at the recreation park, while FCHS’s girls travel to Roanoke to face the Vikings.
Both teams are looking for their second wins over Northside this season.
On Monday, the FCHS-Lord Botetourt match will be played at Ferrum College’s Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts, but the Cavaliers are the designated host.
The FCHS-Lord Botetourt boys match will be contested at the recreation park.
BFMS, Cave Spring
tie in softballROANOKE — Benjamin Franklin Middle School erased a three-run deficit Thursday by rallying for two runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth to force a 3-3 tie in its Roanoke Valley Middle School softball game against Cave Spring Middle School.
The game was stopped after six innings.
BFMS (1-0-2, 1-0-2 in league play) has tied two games this season, both in district play.
The Squires scored all of their runs in the bottom of the second and were held without a run for five frames.
The Eagles failed to score in the first, second, third innings and in the sixth stanza.
Cave Spring outhit BFMS, 8-7, and played error-free defense, while the Eagles committed two errors.