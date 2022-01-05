Eagles suffer fourth straight loss, fall by 30

ROANOKE - William Fleming placed four players in double figures and six other players contributed points to a 30-point, 68-38, Blue Ridge District boys basketball triumph over Franklin County Tuesday.

The Eagles (3-6, 1-1 Blue Ridge District) suffered their fourth straight setback, while the Colonels (7-2, 2-0 Blue Ridge District) claimed their fourth consecutive win.

William Fleming led 18-4 after the first quarter, 37-11 at halftime and 55-18 after three periods of play as FCHS was limited to single-digit scoring in each of the first three stanzas.

The Eagles won the fourth quarter, 20-13.

Jaron Walker, a sophomore, netted a game-best 16 points for the Colonels, while

Zaiquan Robertson, Elijah Mitchell and Isaac Higgs each tallied 11.

Also scoring were Louis English with seven points, Satchel Venable with three, Jaedyn Jones, Miyon Ward and Dayshawn Boston each with two and Cyntell Robertson with one.

Mitchell swished three of William Fleming's five 3-point field goals, while Walker and Venable each hit one.

Jahylen Lee led FCHS with seven points, while David Kasey and Rylan McGhee each totaled six.

Also scoring were Tucker Harvey with five points, Randy Clark and Haven Mullins each with four, Jonas Stockton with three, Nasir Holland with two and Eli Foutz with one

The Eagles made two 3-pointers - one each by Lee and Harvey.

FCHS next game is Friday against Blue Ridge District foe William Byrd.

Tip off at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium is 7 p.m.

Jayvees top Colonels to stay unbeaten

ROANOKE - Franklin County's boys junior varsity basketball bested William Fleming in a Blue Ridge District contest, 44-22, to stay unbeaten.

The Eagles (9-0, 2-0 in the Blue Ridge District) defeated the Colonels for the second time this season. Their earlier win came in a game that was played at Hidden Valley and was a non-league encounter.

FCHS returns to action Friday against Blue Ridge District rival William Byrd.

Tip off at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium is 5:30 p.m.