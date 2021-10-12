Fansler cards 78 in state tournament

WILLIAMSBURG—Franklin County junior Sam Fansler carded a 6-over-par 78 Tuesday in the Class 6 state golf tournament contested at Williamsburg National Golf Club.

Fansler played the club’s Jamestown Course, designed by the Nicklas Desig Group and founded in 1995.

The course features 10 par 4 holes, four par 5 holes and four par three holes. Its five tee boxes range from 5,052 yards (shortest) to 6,929 yards (longest).

Fansler, a third-year varsity player for the Eagles, earned his state tournament berth by carding a 5-over-par 76 in the Class 6 Region A tournament, staged at The Waterfront Country Club on Smith Mountain Lake on Sept. 27.

Knights win play-in tournament contestChristian Heritage Academy’s middle school volleyball has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics volleyball tournament with a 2-0 victory over Faith Christian School of Roanoke in a play-in match Monday night.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-11.

The Knights are scheduled to face Timberlake Christian Friday at Faith Christian Academy-Hurt, which is the site for all remaining rounds of the tournament—the semifinals and finals are set for Saturday.

CHA’s junior varsity volleyball squad begins postseason play Thursday against Temple Christian at Faith Christian Academy-Hurt.